USD Technical Analysis: DXY Outlook in the Days Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Record EU Inflation, EUR/USD Risking a Pullback
2022-05-31 09:39:00
Euro Sinks as US Dollar Gains on Inflation Fears Boosting Yields. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-31 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Update: EU Bans Russian Oil after Agreeing on Compromise
2022-05-31 11:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Bullish on Ukraine War, US NFPs, China Data
2022-05-31 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Wall Street Aims for Best Week Since March. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Rise
2022-05-27 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holding Firm as US Dollar Undermined by Fed Policy Risks. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-30 05:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise as US Recession Fears Cool the Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook
2022-05-29 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rate Hikes Fade, Hope Hangs on NFP
2022-05-30 19:00:00
British Pound Forecast: US Dollar Weakness Supports GBP/USD Recovery
2022-05-30 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-05-31 14:00:00
Euro Sinks as US Dollar Gains on Inflation Fears Boosting Yields. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-31 05:00:00
More View more
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Outlook in the Days Ahead

USD Technical Analysis: DXY Outlook in the Days Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) bouncing but may have some more downside before finding support
  • Overall the broader trend is higher, so that could make any more weakness short-lived
Advertisement

USD Technical Analysis: DXY Outlook in the Days Ahead

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been weak the past few weeks since hitting a feverish pitch in sentiment. The selling has been steady, but not extremely intense. Given the broader trend higher we could see strength soon, but not before another small leg lower perhaps.

The minor swing-low formed on May 5 at 10235 was broken just recently, and while not viewed as significant, it could nevertheless act as resistance on this bounce. A turn down from that point or sooner would likely bring into play the 101 area.

Whether we have seen the worst of the decline or have a little more room to go, looking for the USD to at the very least make a strong attempt to reassert itself at some time in the not-too-distant future. This makes shorting at these levels potentially tricky without seeing some type of clear signaling on a failed attempt to rally.

Looking at the longer-term picture, some time spent oscillating sideways could do the DXY some good for building a base from which is can continue to power higher. If this is the case it could take a good several weeks before real buying comes in.

For now, in wait-and-see mode until a clearer picture presents itself. A strong reaction of the 101 area may set up would-be longs for an entry. Fresh shorts have lost their appeal on this end, while existing shorts may want to implement some type of trailing stop strategy

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bullish Elliott Wave Pattern Pulls US Dollar Index to 3 Month High
Bullish Elliott Wave Pattern Pulls US Dollar Index to 3 Month High
2018-04-24 02:31:00
US Dollar Index Consolidation after the Gap is Bearish Behavior
US Dollar Index Consolidation after the Gap is Bearish Behavior
2017-05-02 16:49:00
US Dollar Index – Need to Re-Test the Broken Trendline?
US Dollar Index – Need to Re-Test the Broken Trendline?
2017-04-27 19:03:00
US Dollar Index Breaks 2016 Trendline; 99.50s is Estimated Resistance
US Dollar Index Breaks 2016 Trendline; 99.50s is Estimated Resistance
2017-04-25 19:33:00
Advertisement