AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Technical Outlook: A Minor Upturn in AUD?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Snap Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-13 01:00:05
EURUSD Gyrates Around 0.9700 Ahead of Key US CPI Report
2022-10-12 17:00:17
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grips Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Waver but End Lower
2022-10-12 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2022-10-12 13:30:48
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Find Optimism Before US CPI Report, That May Be Wishful Thinking
2022-10-13 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Teeters on the Edge– XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
2022-10-12 16:00:44
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grips Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Gilt Market Jitters Haunt GBP-crosses - Setups for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-10-12 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grips Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Wind Up Despite Financial Warnings but CPI Ahead
2022-10-13 02:00:00
More View more
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Technical Outlook: A Minor Upturn in AUD?

AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Technical Outlook: A Minor Upturn in AUD?

DailyFX, Research

AUD, Australian dollar, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD - Technical Outlook:

  • AUD/USD is looking oversold around key support.
  • EUR/AUD and GBP/AUD are showing signs of fatigue at key resistance.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?
How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by DailyFX
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST - NEUTRAL

The Australian Dollar is looking a bit oversold against the US Dollar, pointing to the possibility of some consolidation or a minor rebound in the near term. However, any such move could be short-lived as the overall trend remains pointed down.

AUD/USD is testing key support on the lower edge of a declining channel from late 2021, with the 14-week Relative Strength Index (RSI) now in oversold territory. Similar RSI levels in the past were associated with a pause in the downtrend.

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

AUDUSD CHART

Chart Created Using TradingView

Moreover, AUD/USD has more-or-less achieved the target of the Head & Shoulders-type topping pattern after it dropped to 0.6234 this week. This wouldn’t necessarily imply that the pair can’t fall any further – a pattern target tends to serve as a guide, rather than a rule. Indeed, a decisive break below the lower edge of the channel could pave the way towards 0.6050 (the 78.6% retracement of the 2020-2021 rise).

On the upside, a decisive break above immediate resistance at the end-September low of 0.6361 could open the door towards the early-October high of 0.6547. AUD/USD needs to break above 0.6547 for the short-term downward pressure to ease.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by DailyFX
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/AUD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

Negative momentum divergence (rising price associated with declining momentum) at this week’s high indicates that EUR/AUD’s two-month rally appear to be losing steam. Overbought conditions coupled with a Doji candlestick near stiff resistance at the July high of 1.5397 on Wednesday’s daily chart raise the odds of a minor retreat.

EUR/AUDDaily Chart

EURAUD CHART

Chart Created Using TradingView

A decisive break on the hourly chart below the October 11 low of 1.5390 would confirm that upward pressure had faded for now. Quite strong support is at the October 6 low of 1.5166. To be fair, any retreat is unlikely to alter the two-month uptrend while the cross holds above the 200-day moving average (now at about 1.5050).

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by DailyFX
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

GBP/AUD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

GBP/AUD is testing a tough converged hurdle – the 200-day moving average and a horizontal trendline at 1.7800. Negative momentum divergence (a stalling of price associated with declining momentum) is a sign that the cross may need to consolidate/retreat a bit in the short term.

GBP/AUDDaily Chart

GBPAUD CHART

Chart Created Using TradingView

Any break below the early-October low of 1.7345 would trigger a minor double top (the early-October highs), implying a potential fall towards 1.7000. Furthermore, a decisive break below last week’s low of 1.7244 would raise the odds of extended weakness. GBP/AUD needs to hold above key support at 1.7000 for the short-term upward pressure to remain intact.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates Outlook
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates Outlook
2022-10-12 20:05:00
Silver Price Forecast: October Rally Erased - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: October Rally Erased - Levels for XAG/USD
2022-10-12 17:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Teeters on the Edge– XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Teeters on the Edge– XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
2022-10-12 16:00:44
British Pound Forecast: Gilt Market Jitters Haunt GBP-crosses - Setups for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
British Pound Forecast: Gilt Market Jitters Haunt GBP-crosses - Setups for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-10-12 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
EUR/AUD
GBP/AUD