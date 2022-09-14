New Zealand Dollar Sinks on US CPI as Retail Traders Sell NZD/USD, More Pain Ahead?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rebound Unravels amid Failure to Hold Above 50-Day SMA
2022-09-13 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-13 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Sink as High Inflation Bolsters Case for Hawkish Fed
2022-09-13 20:30:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-13 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: US CPI Sparks Next Leg Lower - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-09-13 19:05:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-13 16:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-13 17:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Tight Job Market Keeps GBP Bid Ahead of U.S. CPI
2022-09-13 07:42:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-13 17:30:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-13 16:40:00
More View more
New Zealand Dollar Sinks on US CPI as Retail Traders Sell NZD/USD, More Pain Ahead?

New Zealand Dollar Sinks on US CPI as Retail Traders Sell NZD/USD, More Pain Ahead?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, US CPI, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning – Sentiment Weekly

  • New Zealand Dollar sinks in worst day since March 2020
  • The US CPI report beat may lead to a more hawkish Fed
  • Retail traders boost NZD/USD long bets, a bearish signal
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The New Zealand Dollar plunged against the US Dollar on Tuesday as NZD/USD sank 2.22%. That was the worst single-day performance since March 2020. What caused such a dramatic reversal after a few days of cautious gains? It was August’s US CPI report. The headline rate of inflation clocked in at 8.3% y/y versus 8.1% estimated, a slower-than-expected weakening from 8.5% recorded in July.

More worryingly for the Federal Reserve, the stickier core gauge unexpectedly strengthened to 6.3% y/y from 5.9% prior. A 6.1% outcome was estimated by economists. The divergence between headline and core gauge could be explained by falling energy prices in recent months. Meanwhile, shelter prices accelerated amid soaring rents.

All this is translating into a potentially more aggressive Fed. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a 75-basis point rate hike this month stand around 66%. A full 100-basis point surge is seen with a near 33% probability. This continues to make the Fed the most aggressively hawkish developed central bank, pressuring the New Zealand Dollar as the US Dollar surged.

New Zealand Dollar Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

How are retail traders reacting in NZD/USD? According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), they boosted upside exposure and dramatically pared back downside bets. IGCS can at times function as a contrarian indicator. If this trend in positioning continues, more pain might be in store for NZD/USD. For a deeper dive into how you can use this tool, check out the webinar recording above!

The IGCS gauge shows that about 75% of retail traders are net-long NZD/USD. Since most traders are biased to the upside, this suggests that prices may continue falling. This is as short bets decreased by 20.77% and 25.36% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current and recent changes in IGCS is offering a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How is IG Client Sentiment a contrarian indicator?
Get My Guide
 New Zealand Dollar Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD closed at its lowest since May 2020 on Tuesday, also taking out the September 7th low at 0.5997. That has opened the door to extending the dominant downtrend. The pair also pivoted lower right on the 20-day Simple Moving Average, which seems to be key resistance. Back in August, the pair turned lower on the 100-day equivalent. Immediate support appears to be the 100% Fibonacci extension at 0.5953. Extending losses would expose the 123.6% level at 0.5832.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 27
( 21:09 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders' Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended
 NZD/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from September 13th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Plunges to Pivotal Support
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Plunges to Pivotal Support
2022-09-13 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: US CPI Sparks Next Leg Lower - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: US CPI Sparks Next Leg Lower - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-09-13 19:05:00
EUR/USD Short-term Technical Outlook: Euro Post-CPI Plunge to Parity
EUR/USD Short-term Technical Outlook: Euro Post-CPI Plunge to Parity
2022-09-13 14:36:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Technical Outlook
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Technical Outlook
2022-09-13 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish