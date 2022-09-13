Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Technical Outlook

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds the High Ground Ahead of US CPI. Will EUR/USD Break Topside Resistance?
2022-09-13 05:00:00
Dollar Reversal and S&P 500 Rally Amplify the Focus on Today’s US CPI Release
2022-09-13 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Propels Higher Before CPI, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-09-13 00:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Rally as Risk-On Mood Rules Amid Soft USD
2022-09-12 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises on Lower Inflation bets Ahead of CPI
2022-09-13 12:00:00
Gold Price Gains on US Dollar Weakness Ahead of US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-13 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Tight Job Market Keeps GBP Bid Ahead of U.S. CPI
2022-09-13 07:42:00
Dollar Reversal and S&P 500 Rally Amplify the Focus on Today’s US CPI Release
2022-09-13 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Struggles As More Officials Fret Its Weakness
2022-09-13 10:30:00
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2022-09-13 01:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Technical Outlook

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Technical Outlook

Paul Robinson, Strategist

BTC/USD, ETH/USD Technical Outlook:

  • BTC/USD broke out of channel/bear-flag, but bounce has that in question
  • Trend-line off the record high is currently being challenged
  • ETH/USD is trading around the important 1700 level
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Late last month BTC/USD broke down out of a channel/bear-flag, and on that it appeared poise to make a new cycle low. However, it found support around 18600, which now has price just back inside the channel and challenging an important threshold.

The trend-line running down off the record high is currently getting tested and could become a meaningful source of resistance if BTC fails to climb above. There are two connecting points (min to make a trend-line, obviously), and so this would be the first validation of the level if we see it act as resistance.

A turn down from the trend-line would be treated as a sign that the ongoing bear market is ready to exert more downward pressure. The first level of support in this scenario is the recent low at 18540, followed by the cycle low at 17592.

Should we see BTC continue to rally then the next level of resistance clocks in around the August high of 25212 and the May low at 25401. If price reaches that point it will be a pivotal test as a higher high could be the first sign of a meaningful trend change, whereas a failure to trade to a new swing-high keeps the downward track well in place.

Advertisement

BTC/USD Daily Chart

btc/usd

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

ETH/USD chart isn’t as clear as BTC/USD. It is currently trading around the important 1700 level that extends back to 2021. There is a big trend-line off the high a bit higher, and may be in confluence with the 200-day MA at 2079. The first level of support to watch is around 1424, then 1356, 1000, then the cycle low at 880.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

eth/usd

ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Edges Lower as DXY Reversal Gathers Pace
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Edges Lower as DXY Reversal Gathers Pace
2022-09-12 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Break on CPI, Eyes on FOMC
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Break on CPI, Eyes on FOMC
2022-09-12 20:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Testing Uptrend, Watch EUR/USD at Resistance
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Testing Uptrend, Watch EUR/USD at Resistance
2022-09-12 13:00:00
Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
2022-09-12 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin