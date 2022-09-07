 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Price Action Setups Webinar: USD, EUR/USD, SPX, Nasdaq
2022-09-06 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Balance of Risks Tilt Lower as King US Dollar Reigns Supreme
2022-09-06 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar May Weaken Alongside Crude Oil Prices Based on Retail Trader Positioning
2022-09-07 00:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Grind into Key Support
2022-09-06 20:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Grind into Key Support
2022-09-06 20:30:00
Growth Versus Value Stocks: How Interest Rates Affect Valuations
2022-09-06 18:20:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Price Action Setups Webinar: USD, EUR/USD, SPX, Nasdaq
2022-09-06 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Remain in Control - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-09-06 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-06 15:30:00
Pound Forecast: GBP Buoyed by New Prime Minister Optimism
2022-09-06 11:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Surge Threatens APAC Trading as China Lockdowns Weigh on Risk Assets
2022-09-06 23:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-06 15:30:00
More View more
Canadian Dollar May Weaken Alongside Crude Oil Prices Based on Retail Trader Positioning

Canadian Dollar May Weaken Alongside Crude Oil Prices Based on Retail Trader Positioning

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Crude Oil, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning – Sentiment Weekly

  • Retail traders are selling USD/CAD and buying crude oil
  • This positioning can at times function as a contrarian sign
  • Are further gains in store for USD/CAD as WTI weakens?

Lately, the Canadian Dollar has been weakening against the US Dollar amid a simultaneous drop in crude oil prices. At times, the Loonie can be correlated with energy prices. Instead of betting against CAD, however, the IG Client Sentiment gauge (IGCS) has been showing that retail traders have been selling USD/CAD. Meanwhile, they have been buying crude oil. IGCS can at times function as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, is more pain ahead for CAD and crude oil?

USD/CAD Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 40% of retail traders are net-long USD/CAD. Since most traders are biased to the downside, this suggests prices may continue rising. This is as upside exposure has decreased by 7.72% and 0.99% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias for USD/CAD.

Canadian Dollar May Weaken Alongside Crude Oil Prices Based on Retail Trader Positioning

Daily Chart

The Canadian Dollar finds itself sitting at its weakest point against the US Dollar since July. USD/CAD faces the 1.3154 – 1.3224 resistance zones. Clearing it would expose peaks last seen from September/November 2020. The latter makes for a range between 1.3320 – 1.3421. In the event of a turn lower, keep a close eye on the near-term rising trendline from August. It could reinstate an upside focus. Otherwise, clearing the 1.3052 – 1.3082 support zone exposes 1.2895.

Canadian Dollar May Weaken Alongside Crude Oil Prices Based on Retail Trader Positioning

Chart Created in Trading View

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge reveals that about 80% of retail traders are net-long crude oil. Since most traders are biased to the upside, this hints that prices may continue falling. This is as upside exposure increased by 7.69% and 19.38% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of positioning data seems to warn that further pain might be in store for crude oil.

Canadian Dollar May Weaken Alongside Crude Oil Prices Based on Retail Trader Positioning

Daily Chart

Crude oil prices are back down to lows from early August. This followed a false breakout above the 92.956 – 95.110 inflection zone as the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) held as resistance. Immediate support seems to be 85.387, which is the former high from October 2021. Clearing it would open the door to facing the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 76.787. Otherwise, keep a close eye on the 20- and 50-day SMAs, which could reinstate a downside trajectory.

Canadian Dollar May Weaken Alongside Crude Oil Prices Based on Retail Trader Positioning

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from September 6th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-09-06 09:00:00
Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
2022-09-06 00:30:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-09-05 22:00:00
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
2022-09-05 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude