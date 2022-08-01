Japanese Yen Rally Continues Against US Dollar and Swiss Franc. Will CHF/JPY Break Range?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Greenback May Have Topped; US NFP This Week
2022-07-31 15:00:00
Euro Week Ahead: Non-Farm Payrolls in Focus. Will Jobs Market Offset Slowing Economy?
2022-07-30 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Technical Forecast: WTI Rebound Bounces into August
2022-07-30 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Boosted by Dwindling Inventories and a Soft US Dollar After Fed Hike
2022-07-28 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-30 12:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
2022-07-28 06:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, RBA, BoE, NFP
2022-07-31 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns Bullish as July FOMC Meeting Marks Peak Fed Hawkishness
2022-07-30 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Greenback May Have Topped; US NFP This Week
2022-07-31 15:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Charts to Watch
2022-07-31 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Rally Continues Against US Dollar and Swiss Franc. Will CHF/JPY Break Range?
2022-08-01 02:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Greenback May Have Topped; US NFP This Week
2022-07-31 15:00:00
More View more
Japanese Yen Rally Continues Against US Dollar and Swiss Franc. Will CHF/JPY Break Range?

Japanese Yen Rally Continues Against US Dollar and Swiss Franc. Will CHF/JPY Break Range?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, CHF/JPY, Swiss Franc- Talking Points

  • USD/JPY has pulled back from an historic high, but support levels are in view
  • CHF/JPY appears to have set up for some range trading, will a break unfold?
  • If the Yen weakening trend resumes, will USD/JPY take CHF/JPY higher?

USD/JPY

USD/JPY has pulled back from a 24-year high made last month and is around 5% below that peak of 139.39.

The move lower broke below an ascending trend line and progressed to pierce the lower band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) basedBollinger Band. When the price moved outside the upper Bollinger Band in July and then closed back inside the band, it marked the top in that bullish run.

For traders looking to buy this dip in USD/JPY, a close back inside the Bollinger Band might be something to watch for clues on the end of the bearish run. It should be noted though that past performance is not indicative of future results.

The price is below the 10-, 21- and 55-day SMAs but remains above the 100- and 260-day SMA. This might suggest that short and medium-term bearish momentum is unfolding while underlying long term support remains.

A move back above the 10-, 21- and 55-day SMAs may suggest a resumption of bullish momentum.

Support could be found at the previous low of 131.50, which is just above a couple of break points at 131.35 and 131.25.

On the topside, resistance might be offered at the break points of 134.27, 134.75 and 134.95 or at the prior highs of 137.46 and 139.39.

USDJPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

CHF/JPY

CHF/JPY has traded in a 138.68 – 143.75 range for six weeks and those levels may provide support and resistance respectively.

This is despite the Yen appreciating significantly against many other currencies in the last week.

It is nearing the bottom end of that range and if it moves lower, support could be at the break points of 137.80, 136.18 and 134.62 or at the mid-June low of 134.06. Above those levels, the 55-day simple moving averages (SMA) may provide support, currently at 138.07.

On the topside, resistance might be the 10- and 21-day SMAs currently at 141.45 and 140.68 respectively. The mid-July peak of 143.12 may also offer resistance.

CHFJPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

A Price Action Tell: Support at Prior Resistance, Resistance at Prior Support
A Price Action Tell: Support at Prior Resistance, Resistance at Prior Support
2022-07-29 12:30:00
Lagging Indicators Defined and Explained
Lagging Indicators Defined and Explained
2022-07-29 02:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
2022-07-28 06:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-07-27 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
CHF/JPY
EUR/JPY
Mixed