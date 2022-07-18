US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/SGD, USD/IDR

US Dollar, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/SGD, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

US Dollar ’s rise against ASEAN currencies slowed last week

The Thai Baht and Philippine Peso remaining vulnerable

Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah showing resilience

Thai Baht Technical Outlook – Bullish

The US Dollar extended gains against the Thai Baht this past week. This brought USD/THB to the 2015 high at 36.668. However, the pair was unable to hold a close above it. Prices instead left behind a Shooting Star candlestick pattern. This is a sign of indecision, but it is too early to take it for granted. Further downside confirmation could hint at a turning point. A confirmatory close under the 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) could be an increasingly bearish sign. Otherwise, further upside from here would place the focus on the 123.6% Fibonacci extension at 37.458.

USD/THB Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar continued higher against the Philippine Peso this past week. This brought USD/PHP to just shy of the 2005 high at 56.61. Prices did leave behind a Long Legged Doji, a sign of indecision. But, downside confirmation is lacking. Negative RSI divergence does persist, however. Still, both the 20- and 50-day SMAs remain pointing higher, offering an upside technical bias. Breaking under the 20-day line could shift the outlook increasingly bearish. Otherwise, the 223.60% Fibonacci extension at 57.251 lies ahead.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook – Neutral

The US Dollar was unable to find material direction in either direction against the Singapore Dollar last week. Still, USD/SGD’s uptrend remains intact, offering a slight upside bias. However, there are a couple of early reversal warning signs. The first is a Long Legged Doji candlestick and the second is negative RSI divergence. As such, this is leaving the outlook neutral given that resistance held at 1.4096. Confirming a breakout under the rising trendline from late May could be a sign of a turning point, increasingly shifting the outlook bearish. Otherwise, further gains place the focus on the 100% Fibonacci extension at 1.4238.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook – Neutral

The US Dollar was unable to extend its recent advance against the Indonesian Rupiah this past week. USD/IDR continues to hover just above highs from September 2020, which seems to be functioning as immediate support. A Shooting Star candlestick pattern remains in play, but downside follow-through has been notably lacking. Negative RSI divergence also persists. A confirmatory break under the 20-day SMA could increasingly shift the outlook bearish. Otherwise, pushing above the 138.20% Fibonacci extension at 15039 exposes the 150% level at 15092.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter