Hang Seng Teases 22500 Key Level - Is It Ready to Break?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Tumbles Below 1.05 Following Key ECB Forum
2022-06-29 20:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Gains on Positive EZ Consumer Confidence
2022-06-29 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Scopes ECB Forum as Risk Appetite Takes a Hit. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-29 05:00:00
Gold Prices Fall with US Consumer Confidence as Crude Oil Gains on OPEC+ Output Woes
2022-06-29 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Steers Back Towards Bear, Dollar Rallies Throttled Rate Hike Outlook
2022-06-29 03:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Gain Following Sentiment Boost from China
2022-06-28 13:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update – Grinding Into Multi-Week Support
2022-06-29 07:59:00
Euro Scopes ECB Forum as Risk Appetite Takes a Hit. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-29 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/JPY Edging Higher, GBP/USD Eyes BoE’s Bailey
2022-06-28 11:16:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-06-29 14:37:00
Dow Steers Back Towards Bear, Dollar Rallies Throttled Rate Hike Outlook
2022-06-29 03:30:00
More View more
Hang Seng Teases 22500 Key Level - Is It Ready to Break?

Hang Seng Teases 22500 Key Level - Is It Ready to Break?

Zorrays Junaid,

Hang Seng teasing 22500 Key Level – is it ready to break?

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has appreciated nearly 16% since early May. I believe it is not done yet. At present, it approached an important key level that will determine whether the bulls for now are in play.

Hang Seng Weekly Chart

Hang Seng Teases 22500 Key Level - Is It Ready to Break?

Source: Trading View prepared by Zorrays Junaid

The biggest picture is showing us that the Hang Seng is still trapped inside this multi-year consolidation.

It seems to be unfolding in a triangular shape. More specifically, in Elliott Wave terms, a wave 4 “Running Triangle”. This is where sub-wave B forms a new price extreme, which can trick traders out on thinking the instrument is appreciating. In this case, we did witness that price extreme back in late 2017 when price reached 33000 but has collapsed ever since.

According to the above chart, it appears that the Hong Kong’s index may have bottomed out on the May 10 low at 20000 and, if so, bullish continuation potential remains. My hunch is that as it is contracting in a triangle and may not reach the next high at 30000.

4 hour timeframe

Hang Seng Teases 22500 Key Level - Is It Ready to Break?

Source: Trading View prepared by Zorrays Junaid

The next key level to break as the title suggests is 22500. Price is hovering around this price as of this writing. A break of that level would suggest that the Hang Seng Index is ready to advance and a form a new high within this degree.

In terms of Elliott Wave standpoint, wave ((1)) completed at 22500 back in April 2022 and then a correction up to 19380 which formed wave ((2)). Currently we are in wave ((3)). In order to solidify wave ((3)), we would need to see price form a new high above wave ((1))’s extreme at 22500.

According to the characteristic’s guidelines of the Elliott Wave theory, wave 3 conventionally tends to be the most aggressive wave.

The cherry on top is that the Hang Seng Index has broken and closed above 200 period Moving Average. The majority of last year’s price action saw the Hang Seng Index remain below this 200 period Moving Average. Therefore, a break above the Moving Average is significant.

Breaking and closing above the Moving Average whilst supported by a solid bullish wave count is a good indication that appreciation is in play within the near-term future.

Hang Seng: Future key levels to look out for

Hang Seng Teases 22500 Key Level - Is It Ready to Break?

Source: Trading View prepared by Zorrays Junaid

Future key levels of consideration are an area of confluence of 50% Fibonacci Retracement level and the next resistance zone at 24750. As the next move advances, we can look to the 38.2% retracement at 23254 and then 24750 to be respected.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq Price Outlook: NQ Recovery Backs Down Ahead of Q3 Open
Nasdaq Price Outlook: NQ Recovery Backs Down Ahead of Q3 Open
2022-06-29 17:00:00
How to Set Up Effective Trading Goals
How to Set Up Effective Trading Goals
2022-06-29 10:30:00
Lagging Indicators Defined and Explained
Lagging Indicators Defined and Explained
2022-06-29 06:30:00
Japanese Yen Fades as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. New Highs for Both?
Japanese Yen Fades as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. New Highs for Both?
2022-06-29 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Hong Kong HS50