US Dollar Leap Shows Few Signs of Slowing: USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/SGD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: Dollar Finds Support After Strong Durable Goods Release
2022-06-27 12:50:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD. EUR/JPY Awaits ECB Sintra Forum
2022-06-27 11:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Was That a Failed Bearish Breakout?
2022-06-27 15:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, BTC/USD, Crude Oil, PCE Data, Growth Woes
2022-06-27 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Mixed as Risk Markets Try to Push Higher
2022-06-27 13:27:00
USD Breaking News: Dollar Finds Support After Strong Durable Goods Release
2022-06-27 12:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Edging Towards Triangle Support - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-27 19:30:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Positivity From Chinese Economic Data and Higher Commodity Prices Boost Aussie
2022-06-27 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD in Consolidation Mode, Potential Breakout Eyed
2022-06-27 15:33:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushes Higher on USD Weakness
2022-06-27 07:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate to Track Treasury Yields Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-06-28 00:30:00
Euro Eyes ECB Forum as Russia Default Leaves Risk Appetite Intact. Will EUR/USD Break Out?
2022-06-27 05:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Leap Shows Few Signs of Slowing: USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/SGD

US Dollar Leap Shows Few Signs of Slowing: USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/SGD

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/SGD – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar’s aggressive appreciation against ASEAN FX continued
  • Philippine Peso seems most at risk as PHP weakened to 2005 low
  • Thai Baht and Indonesian Rupiah struggling too, SGD may hold

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook – Bullish

The US Dollar has been on a crushing winning streak against the Philippine Peso. In fact, USD/PHP is on course to rise about 4.7% this month. That would be the best performance since 2009. This past week, the pair shot above the 2018 peak at 54.43, the highest close since November 2005. Momentum is showing no signs of stopping. Clearing the 138.2% Fibonacci extension at 54.929 exposes the 161.8% level at 55.571 on the way to the 2005 peak at 56.61. In the event of a turn lower, keep a close eye on the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as key support.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Leap Shows Few Signs of Slowing: USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/SGD

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook – Bullish

The US Dollar extended its winning streak against the Thai Baht last week, bringing June’s gain to 3.31%, the most since September 2021. USD/THB closed above the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 35.426. That has exposed the 61.8% level at 35.751. Beyond the latter sits the December 2016 peak at 36.08. In the event of a turn lower, the 20-period SMA could hold as support, reinstating the dominant upside focus. The former 34.759 – 34.850 resistance zone could also enforce itself as new support.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Leap Shows Few Signs of Slowing: USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/SGD

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar continued its winning streak against the Indonesian Rupiah as well, with USD/IDR up 1.84% this month so far. That is the best performance since September 2020. However, the uptrend somewhat slowed last week as prices were unable to clear the 100% Fibonacci extension at 14870. Also, negative RSI divergence seems to be taking foot, hinting that momentum is weakening. The latter can at times be a preliminary reversal signal. As such, traders ought to proceed with caution if there is some downside price action in the days ahead. Otherwise, the outlook is slightly bullish, with key resistance as September 2020 highs (14915 – 14975).

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Leap Shows Few Signs of Slowing: USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/SGD

Chart Created in TradingView

Singapore DollarTechnical Outlook – Neutral

The US Dollar continued to consolidate against the Singapore Dollar this past week, failing to achieve meaningful progress in either direction. This is leaving USD/SGD in a neutral state going forward. Still, keep a close eye on the 50-day SMA. The latter is slowly closing in and it could reinstate the broader upside focus. Key resistance seems to be May highs, making for a range between 1.3946 and 1.3986.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Leap Shows Few Signs of Slowing: USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/SGD

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Forces of Supply and Demand
The Forces of Supply and Demand
2022-06-27 21:00:00
Engulfing Candle Patterns & How to Trade Them
Engulfing Candle Patterns & How to Trade Them
2022-06-24 11:00:00
Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
2022-06-24 10:30:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2022-06-24 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR