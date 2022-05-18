Japanese Yen Range Trades Against the US Dollar but Lifts Against the Swiss Franc.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-05-17 19:15:00
USD Technical Analysis: DXY, EUR/USD Reversing After Sentiment Extremes
2022-05-17 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2022-05-17 18:00:00
Buffet's Long Oil | tastytrade clips
2022-05-17 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Soars as Tech Shares Make Comeback. Is This Another Dead Cat Bounce?
2022-05-17 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Stocks Stall Recovery as Traders Lack Faith in Market
2022-05-16 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Bear Market Bounce? XAU/USD Levels
2022-05-17 16:30:00
Gold Price Update – XAU/USD Rally Struggling to Find Traction
2022-05-17 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-05-17 19:15:00
British Pound Notches Best Day Since October 2020, GBP/USD Blasts Through Resistance
2022-05-17 17:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Range Trades Against the US Dollar but Lifts Against the Swiss Franc.
2022-05-18 00:30:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-05-17 20:00:00
More View more
Japanese Yen Range Trades Against the US Dollar but Lifts Against the Swiss Franc.

Japanese Yen Range Trades Against the US Dollar but Lifts Against the Swiss Franc.

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, CHF/JPY, Swiss Franc - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY has a 20-year high as the top end of a range
  • CHF/JPY has seen momentum slip and might have turned
  • With conflicting set-ups, will the Yen resume depreciating?

USD/JPY

USD/JPY has been in a 125.00 – 131.26 range for a month and has broken below the lower bound of an ascending trend channel that started in early March.

The stall in price has seen it cross below several short term simple moving averages (SMA). The gradients of the 5-, 10- and 21-day SMAs have rolled over and are either negative or flat. This may suggest near term momentum has paused.

The medium and longer term 55- and 200-day SMAs remain well below the price with positive gradients which could indicate that underlying bullish momentum remains.

A break-out of the 125.00 – 131.26 range might see momentum follow through in the direction of that move.

The top of this range is a 20-year high and a move above there may bring on a test of the peaks of early 2002. They could present a resistance zone at 135.01 – 135.16.

A break below the bottom end of the range could open up a test of a potential support zone of 125.10 – 125.28. A test in a week or so may see the 55-day SMA also around that level. A break below there might see bullish momentum further questioned.

USDJPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

CHF/JPY

After making a 7-year high last month, CHF/JPY appears to have lost bullish momentum. The price has crossed below the 10-, 21-, 34- and 55-day simple moving averages (SMA).

The 10-, 21- and 34-day SMAs have rolled over and now have negative gradients. Further suggestive of bearish momentum unfolding has been a series of Death Crosses.

The 10-day SMA has crossed below the 21-, 34- and 55-day SMAs, the latter occurred at the most recent close. The 21-day SMA has also crossed below the 34-day SMA.

This move lower has seen volatility increase as shown by the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Bands widening again.

The price closed outside the lower band last week and after it closed back inside the band it managed to rally toward resistance at 130.77, which may still offer resistance. The 55-day SMA is also currently dissecting near that level.

On the downside, the recent low at 127.51 and the break point of 127.08 could provide support.

CHFJPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-05-17 20:00:00
Using Price Action As Your First Indicator in Technical Analysis
Using Price Action As Your First Indicator in Technical Analysis
2022-05-17 18:30:00
Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
2022-05-17 14:00:00
Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
2022-05-17 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
CHF/JPY
EUR/JPY
Mixed
USDOLLAR