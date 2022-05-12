News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Nears Official Bear Market, EURUSD Breakout Overdue
2022-05-12 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD Stalls at Prior Low. Will Bearish Momentum Resume?
2022-05-12 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Coil Continues- WTI Breakout Levels
2022-05-11 15:30:00
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-10 10:04:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Volatility Ahead as Retail Traders Buy?
2022-05-11 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Climb Further if US PPI Data Disappoints
2022-05-12 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Snaps Opening Range for May
2022-05-11 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-11 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Face Larger Pullback on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2022-05-11 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: Prepping for Pullback? EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-11 17:05:00
More View more
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD Stalls at Prior Low. Will Bearish Momentum Resume?

Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD Stalls at Prior Low. Will Bearish Momentum Resume?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, Momentum - Talking points

  • EUR/USD has paused on its bearish run, but momentum is lurking
  • Some historical levels have confirmed the recent EUR/USD move
  • What would a new low in EUR/USD mean going forward?

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD continues to bump along 5-year lows after cleanly breaking below the March 2020 low of 1.0638.

Previous lows and highs can be useful for traders in risk management and confirmation or otherwise of momentum. Historically, the price rarely stops and turns at a previous high or low.

If the prior high or low is breached cleanly, that is when the price has continued to run through and closed a notable distance from the level, then it could confirm unfolding momentum in that direction.

If the price pierces the historical high or low by only a small margin, but is unable to close on the other side, this may indicate that momentum is stalling.

In the case of EUR/USD recently, the run down breached cleanly through the April and March 2020 lows of 1.0727 and 1.0638 respectively.

It continued lower and traded below the June 2017 low of 1.0494, but only by a small margin and it never closed below the June 2017 low. Bearish momentum has stalled in the 2-weeks since then.

Today, if the price stays above its current level, the gradient on short-term 10-day simple moving average (SMA) will turn from negative to positive. This could indicate a pause in bearish momentum.

Although, if the price slips lower from here, the gradient of the 10-day SMA will remain negative, alongside the 21-, 34-, 55-, 100- and 200-day SMAs.

A bearish triple moving average (TMA) formation requires the price to be below the short term SMA, the latter to be below the medium term SMA and the medium term SMA to be below the long term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a negative gradient.

Looking at any combination of the 21-, 34, 55-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, the criteria for a TMA will be met.

A close below the June 2017 low will make the gradient on the 10-day negative and further bearish momentum may unfold.

Support might be near the January 2017 low of 1.0340 or the recent low of 1.0471. On the topside, resistance could be at the historical level of 1.0638, which also has the 21-day SMA bisecting it.

EURUSD CHART

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Volatility Ahead as Retail Traders Buy?
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Volatility Ahead as Retail Traders Buy?
2022-05-11 00:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR Uptrends in Focus
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR Uptrends in Focus
2022-05-09 01:00:00
ARKK Pummeled as Tech and Growth Stocks Tank, Nasdaq 100 Extends Sell-Off
ARKK Pummeled as Tech and Growth Stocks Tank, Nasdaq 100 Extends Sell-Off
2022-05-06 14:30:00
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
2022-05-06 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
EUR/JPY
Bullish
USDOLLAR