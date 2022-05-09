US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR Uptrends in Focus

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

US Dollar may remain on the offensive against ASEAN currencies

However, the greenback’s upside momentum has been slowing of late

Watch key resistance levels in USD/SGD USD /PHP and USD/THB

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar has been making steady upside progress against the Singapore Dollar since February. However, the uptrend has slowed. Key resistance seems to have been established between 1.3866 and 1.3905. Still, a bullish ‘Golden Cross’ remains in play between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). These lines could maintain the dominant upside focus should prices turn lower. Clearing resistance exposes the midpoint and 61.8% Fibonacci extensions at 1.3929 and 1.3975 respectively.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar also continues to make steady upside progress against the Philippine Peso. Zooming out, USD/PHP seems to be trading within a Rising Wedge chart formation that goes back to one year ago. The pair is testing the ceiling once more, with negative RSI divergence present. This is a sign of fading upside momentum, which can hint at a turn lower. While prices may fall, it would likely take a break under the wedge to materially shift the outlook bearish. Otherwise, the August 2019 high at 52.80 is nearing.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar also continues to make gains against the Thai Baht, especially since the beginning of February. Recently, USD/THB took out the 33.861 – 34.000 resistance zone and the July 2017 peak at 34.149. Immediate resistance seems to be the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 34.540. Clearing the latter exposes the May 2017 high at 34.816. A breakout under the rising trendline from February could shift the outlook bearish, placing the focus on the 50-day SMA which could reinstate the upside focus.

USD/THB Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar also remains in an offensive position against the Indonesian Rupiah. Prices did pierce the 14402 – 14438 resistance zone back in late April. Since then, progress has stalled. Immediate support seems to be the 14465 inflection point. A confirmatory downside close under this price could shift the outlook increasingly bearish. Otherwise, key resistance above seems to sit at 14560. That was the ceiling seen in July 2021.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter