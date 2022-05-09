US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR Uptrends in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Hawks Out in Force, EUR/GBP Breakout Ahead of NFP
2022-05-06 11:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rises as Talks Around Russian Oil Embargo Trumps Dollar Rally
2022-05-08 05:00:00
Euro Leaps as British Pound Sinks and Rate Hikes Rattle Markets. Where to For EUR/GBP?
2022-05-06 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-08 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-05-07 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-08 16:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Vulnerable to Slowdown in US Consumer Prices
2022-05-07 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-05-07 23:00:00
British Pound Forecast – Sterling Has a Shocking Week
2022-05-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-05 14:23:00
More View more
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR Uptrends in Focus

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR Uptrends in Focus

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar may remain on the offensive against ASEAN currencies
  • However, the greenback’s upside momentum has been slowing of late
  • Watch key resistance levels in USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/THB

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar has been making steady upside progress against the Singapore Dollar since February. However, the uptrend has slowed. Key resistance seems to have been established between 1.3866 and 1.3905. Still, a bullish ‘Golden Cross’ remains in play between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). These lines could maintain the dominant upside focus should prices turn lower. Clearing resistance exposes the midpoint and 61.8% Fibonacci extensions at 1.3929 and 1.3975 respectively.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR Uptrends in Focus

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar also continues to make steady upside progress against the Philippine Peso. Zooming out, USD/PHP seems to be trading within a Rising Wedge chart formation that goes back to one year ago. The pair is testing the ceiling once more, with negative RSI divergence present. This is a sign of fading upside momentum, which can hint at a turn lower. While prices may fall, it would likely take a break under the wedge to materially shift the outlook bearish. Otherwise, the August 2019 high at 52.80 is nearing.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR Uptrends in Focus

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar also continues to make gains against the Thai Baht, especially since the beginning of February. Recently, USD/THB took out the 33.861 – 34.000 resistance zone and the July 2017 peak at 34.149. Immediate resistance seems to be the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 34.540. Clearing the latter exposes the May 2017 high at 34.816. A breakout under the rising trendline from February could shift the outlook bearish, placing the focus on the 50-day SMA which could reinstate the upside focus.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR Uptrends in Focus

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar also remains in an offensive position against the Indonesian Rupiah. Prices did pierce the 14402 – 14438 resistance zone back in late April. Since then, progress has stalled. Immediate support seems to be the 14465 inflection point. A confirmatory downside close under this price could shift the outlook increasingly bearish. Otherwise, key resistance above seems to sit at 14560. That was the ceiling seen in July 2021.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR Uptrends in Focus

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ARKK Pummeled as Tech and Growth Stocks Tank, Nasdaq 100 Extends Sell-Off
ARKK Pummeled as Tech and Growth Stocks Tank, Nasdaq 100 Extends Sell-Off
2022-05-06 14:30:00
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
2022-05-06 06:30:00
Supply and Demand vs Support and Resistance
Supply and Demand vs Support and Resistance
2022-05-05 21:00:00
Improve Your Trading Bias
Improve Your Trading Bias
2022-05-05 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR