Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY at Risk Amid More Bullish Retail Traders

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF Are All Going Their Own Way
2022-05-04 00:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-03 14:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Ministerial Meeting
2022-05-04 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slump Extends Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-05-03 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Pins Hopes on RBA Hike as Dow Jones Rebound Fails to Inspire Prices
2022-05-02 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, FOMC, NFP, China, RBA, BoE
2022-05-01 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Searches a Low- XAU/USD at Major Levels
2022-05-03 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slump Extends Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-05-03 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Cable Near-Term Trading Bias Hinges on FOMC, BoE Guidance
2022-05-03 18:00:00
GBP/USD Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach Ahead of FOMC, BoE
2022-05-03 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF Are All Going Their Own Way
2022-05-04 00:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; May Fed Meeting Preview
2022-05-03 19:30:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY at Risk Amid More Bullish Retail Traders

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY at Risk Amid More Bullish Retail Traders

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Retail traders are increasingly betting bullish the Australian Dollar
  • AUD/USD, AUD/JPY risk falling amid this contrarian warning sign
  • Still, further losses entail passing through prominent zones of support

Retail traders appear to be increasing their bullish bets on the Australian Dollar despite recent losses in the currency. This can be seen by taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which tends to behave as a contrarian indicator. Long bets are on the rise for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY, could this be a warning sign of further pain to come for the exchange rates?

AUD/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 74% of retail traders are net-long AUD/USD. Since most traders are biased to the upside, this hints price may continue falling. This is as upside exposure has increased by 5.2% and 17.97% compared to yesterday and last week respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes is offering a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY at Risk Amid More Bullish Retail Traders

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, AUD/USD is coming off the worst month (-5.62% in April) since September 2014. Recently, the pair has left behind a bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern. Given further upside confirmation, this could hint at more gains to come. There is quite the room to go before the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) will come into view to perhaps hold as resistance, maintaining the downtrend. On the downside, the 0.6968 – 0.7000 support zone is what stands between AUD/USD and lows from June 2020 (0.6777 – 0.6832).

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY at Risk Amid More Bullish Retail Traders

Chart Created in Trading View

AUD/JPY Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 37% of retail investors are net-long AUD/JPY. Since the majority of them are still biased to the downside, this suggests that prices may rise. However, upside exposure increased by 30.14% and 15.15% compared to yesterday and last week respectively. With that in mind, the combination of recent changes in sentiment that the price trend may soon reverse lower.

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY at Risk Amid More Bullish Retail Traders

AUD/JPY Technical Analysis

AUD/JPY remains lower than the peaks achieved in April. In fact, the last week of the previous month was the worst performance (-1.45%) since November 2021. Immediate support appears to be the 90.458 – 91.056 range. A break under could be an increasingly bearish price signal that would place the focus on the 50-day SMA, which could still maintain the upside focus. Uptrend resumption entails a push above 95.741, exposing the May 2015 high.

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY at Risk Amid More Bullish Retail Traders

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from May 3rd Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF Are All Going Their Own Way
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF Are All Going Their Own Way
2022-05-04 00:30:00
Using Price Action As Your First Indicator in Technical Analysis
Using Price Action As Your First Indicator in Technical Analysis
2022-05-03 22:30:00
Nasdaq 100: NQ Fresh Yearly Lows Before the Fed Steps to the Plate
Nasdaq 100: NQ Fresh Yearly Lows Before the Fed Steps to the Plate
2022-05-02 19:07:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Lower To Sub-30k Looks Next
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Lower To Sub-30k Looks Next
2022-04-29 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
AUD/JPY
Bearish