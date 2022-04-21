Japanese Yen Outlook: Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Rally Slow as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pullback Begins: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-20 14:40:00
EUR/USD Update - Popping Higher on Hawkish ECB Comments
2022-04-20 11:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Triangle Breakout Lacks Momentum - What's Next?
2022-04-20 17:07:00
Crude Oil Price Tumbles on IMF Outlook Concerns of War, Lockdowns and Fed Tightening
2022-04-20 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-04-20 13:00:00
Netflix Plunges Over 20% on Huge Miss on Subscribers: Q1 Earnings Report
2022-04-19 20:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has Gold Fully Priced Inflation? | trastytrade clips
2022-04-20 19:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sinks on Hawkish Bullard Comments
2022-04-20 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Bounces Off Support, but Descending Triangle Pattern Signals Further Losses
2022-04-20 18:30:00
US Dollar Pullback Begins: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-20 14:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Rally Slow as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets?
2022-04-21 00:30:00
US Dollar Pullback Begins: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-20 14:40:00
More View more
Japanese Yen Outlook: Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Rally Slow as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets?

Japanese Yen Outlook: Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Rally Slow as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Retail traders are only now slowly increasing bullish Yen bets
  • This is offering a bearish warning for USD/JPY and AUD/JPY
  • What are key technical levels to watch following their rallies?

In recent weeks, the Japanese Yen has been aggressively weakening against its major counterparts, pushing pairs like USD/JPY and AUD/JPY higher. This is as retail traders increased their downside exposure in these Yen crosses. This can be measured by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which tends to behave as a contrarian indicator. Now, over the past couple of trading sessions, IGCS has been showing a slight increase in upside USD/JPY and AUD/JPY exposure. Could this hint at a turning point for these pairs?

USD/JPY Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 26% of retail traders are net-long USD/JPY. Since most traders are net-short, this suggests prices may continue rising. Downside exposure has decreased by 4.42% compared to yesterday, while increasing by 4.23% from last week. With that in mind, recent changes in positioning warn that USD/JPY could reverse lower.

Japanese Yen Outlook: Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Rally Slow as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets?

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Looking at a daily chart, USD/JPY remains in an uptrend despite the pullback on April 20th. A rising trendline from early March can be seen guiding the pair to the upside. A breakout under the latter could hint at a turning point, exposing the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). That may subsequently place the focus on the former 123.86 – 125.10 resistance zone, perhaps holding as new support. Otherwise, immediate resistance appears to be the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 130.42.

Japanese Yen Outlook: Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Rally Slow as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets?

Chart Created in Trading View

AUD/JPY Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that 33.22% of traders are net-long AUD/JPY. Since most traders are biased to the downside, this suggests prices may keep rising. However, upside exposure has increased by 14.46% and 17.28% compared to yesterday and last week respectively. With that in mind, recent shifts in retail trader positioning are warning that AUD/JPY could reverse lower ahead.

Japanese Yen Outlook: Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Rally Slow as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets?

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

On the daily chart, AUD/JPY has confirmed a breakout above the 93.621 – 94.319 resistance zone. However, prices recently left behind a Doji candlestick, which is a sign of indecision. This is as negative RSI divergence warns that upside momentum is fading. Given further downside confirmation, this could spell trouble for the pair. Such action would place the focus on the 20-day SMA, which could reinstate the upside focus. Otherwise, further gains expose the May 2015 high.

Japanese Yen Outlook: Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Rally Slow as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets?

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from April 20th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top 5 Types of Doji Candlesticks
Top 5 Types of Doji Candlesticks
2022-04-19 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Depreciation Data Reveals Unprecedented Moves Against US Dollar
Japanese Yen Depreciation Data Reveals Unprecedented Moves Against US Dollar
2022-04-19 02:00:00
Using Price Action As Your First Indicator in Technical Analysis
Using Price Action As Your First Indicator in Technical Analysis
2022-04-13 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Exposure
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Exposure
2022-04-13 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
AUD/JPY
Mixed