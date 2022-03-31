News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/NOK. Euro Bounce Has Obstacles
2022-03-31 03:30:00
S&P 500 Rally Stalls on Doubts of Russian De-Escalation, US Dollar Retreats
2022-03-31 02:45:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Sink as White House Weighs Plan to Release a Million Barrels Daily
2022-03-31 00:30:00
Oil Gains on High Geopolitical Risk Premium, Market Braces for Energy Trade Disruptions
2022-03-30 17:00:00
News
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-28 12:40:00
News
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Snaps Back to Resistance- Breakout Levels
2022-03-30 15:30:00
US Market Open: Oil and Gold Rebound, USD Weakness Lifts EUR/USD
2022-03-30 15:03:00
News
US Market Open: Oil and Gold Rebound, USD Weakness Lifts EUR/USD
2022-03-30 15:03:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2022-03-30 14:00:00
News
S&P 500 Rally Stalls on Doubts of Russian De-Escalation, US Dollar Retreats
2022-03-31 02:45:00
USD/JPY Pullback May Continue as Traders Eye Chinese PMI Data Amid Risk-Off Move
2022-03-30 23:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/NOK. Euro Bounce Has Obstacles

Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/NOK. Euro Bounce Has Obstacles

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/NOK - Talking points

  • EUR/USD bursts higher this week, creating short-term momentum
  • EUR/NOK has bounced off fresh lows but still might be vulnerable
  • Euro has made some gains this week, but resistance lies ahead

EUR/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

Since making a 2-year low in early March at 1.0806, EUR/USD has been making higher highs and lows to create short-term bullish momentum.

This is indicated by the price being above the 10 and 21-day simple moving average (SMA) and their gradients both being positive.

Medium and long-term SMAs remain above the price with negative gradients, indicating medium and long-term bearish momentum.

This places EUR/USD at some somewhat of a crossroads, momentum wise. A conclusive break below the 10 and 21-day SMAs may suggest a resumption of bearish momentum.

On the topside, the price would need to move above the 55 and 100-day SMAs for longer, due to their longer duration, to suggest bullish momentum across all time period SMAs.

Resistance could be at the previous highs and pivot points of 1.12743, 1.12802, 1.13751, 1.13959, 1.14830 and 1.14949.

Nearby support might be at the previous resistance levels of 1.11212 and 1.11375. Further below, the previous lows of 1.09447, 1.08910 and 1.08062 are potential support.

Support may also lie at an ascending trend line, currently intersecting at 1.0975.

EURUSD CHART

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/NOK TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/NOK traded at its lowest level since October 2018 this week as the intra-Europe currency pair highlights the differences between energy importer and energy exporter economies.

In making that low, the price closed outside the lower band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) basedBollinger Band. The close on Monday was back inside the band, which could suggest that downward momentum has paused for now.

The rally over the last few days has seen the price trade above the 5-day SMA and if that continues, short-term momentum may have some upside.

A break below it might see bearish momentum resume. Support could be at the recent low of 9.44941

The 21, 55 and 100-day SMAs are all near potential resistance levels at 9.7201, 9.90266 and 9.98959 respectively.

EURNOK CHART

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

