US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rate Hike Odds Buoy the Buck
2022-03-27 15:00:00
Euro Fundamental Forecast: EUR/USD Clinging on to 1.1000, Inflation Data Nears
2022-03-27 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Supply Concerns Remain Intact
2022-03-27 15:45:00
Brent Crude Oil Surges, Reigniting a Retest of the Yearly High
2022-03-24 10:45:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-27 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: 2-Week Win Streak at Risk as PCE, NFPs Near
2022-03-27 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2022-03-26 20:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Spontaneous Breakout may be Short-Lived
2022-03-25 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rate Hike Odds Buoy the Buck
2022-03-27 15:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/JPY Spiral to Continue Into Month-End
2022-03-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rate Hike Odds Buoy the Buck
2022-03-27 15:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Favors Yen Weakness, Bull Run to Continue
2022-03-25 09:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/THB, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar continues to see mixed performance against ASEAN currencies
  • USD/SGD resistance breakout struggling, USD/PHP could extend losses
  • USD/THB eyeing resistance breakout, USD/IDR remains in neutral state

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook – Neutral

The US Dollar aimed slightly higher against the Singapore Dollar this past week. Still, USD/SGD remains in a broadly consolidative state. In the medium-term, the pair is ranging between support (1.3381 – 1.3419) and resistance (1.3693 – 1.3743). A bullish Golden Cross remains in play between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). This also follows a break above falling resistance from December. Clearing the 1.3607 – 1.3631 inflection zone would shift the outlook increasingly bullish. Otherwise, falling under the SMAs may open the door to retest key support.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook – Slightly Bearish

The Philippine Peso found some cautious strength against the US Dollar this past week. USD/PHP confirmed a break under a near-term rising trendline from the end of February, opening the door to extending losses. This also follows negative RSI divergence, a sign of fading upside momentum. Immediate support appears to be the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 51.869, with the 50-day SMA soon after. To the upside, resuming gains entails breaking above the 78.6% extension at 52.406. That would expose the August 2019 high at 52.80.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar aimed cautiously higher against the Thai Baht this past week, closing above the 33.463 – 33.572 resistance zone. This also followed a break above the falling trendline from December. Still, upside progress has been lacking and negative RSI divergence continues to persist. A bullish Golden Cross also remains in play between the 20- and 50-day SMAs. Further gains expose the 33.861 – 34.000 resistance zone. Beyond the latter sits the July 2017 high at 34.149. Turning lower and falling below the SMAs could open the door to revisiting lows from February.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook - Neutral

The US Dollar aimed slightly higher against the Indonesian Rupiah last week, but USD/IDR remains mostly in a consolidative state. Guiding the pair higher appears to be rising support from November. Key resistance seems to be the 14402 – 14438 zone. Clearing the latter would shift the outlook increasingly bullish, exposing the 14465 inflection point before the July high kicks in at 14560. On the flipside, falling under rising support could open the door to a steeper drop towards the October low at 14075.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2022-03-25 15:30:00
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
2022-03-24 09:00:00
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
2022-03-24 07:30:00
Improve Your Trading Bias
Improve Your Trading Bias
2022-03-23 13:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR