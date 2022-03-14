News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF. Euro Bounces Off Lows
2022-03-14 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Seeks Breakout, Dollar Asserts EURUSD and USDJPY Trends with FOMC Ahead
2022-03-14 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-13 16:00:00
Brent Crude Oil Forecast: Markets Continue Search for Additional Supply
2022-03-13 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-13 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Bears Knocking on Support
2022-03-12 10:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-13 16:00:00
Gold Price Fundamental Forecast: FOMC to Take Backseat to Ukraine Risks
2022-03-12 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: How Many Fed Hikes are Coming?
2022-03-13 16:00:00
US Dollar Rally Ready for the Next Phase? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-03-13 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Seeks Breakout, Dollar Asserts EURUSD and USDJPY Trends with FOMC Ahead
2022-03-14 02:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: How Many Fed Hikes are Coming?
2022-03-13 16:00:00
More View more
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF. Euro Bounces Off Lows

Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF. Euro Bounces Off Lows

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/CHF - Talking points

  • EUR/USD saw significant moves last week, but momentum remains
  • EUR/CHFrallied last week after some technical signals emerged
  • Bearish momentum may have paused, will it re-emerge for the Euro?

EUR/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

After making a 2-year low at 1.08062 last week, EURUSD whipsawed back above 1.1100 before collapsing under 1.0900 again.

The aggressive moves saw the price cut back above the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) but not above the 21, 55 and 100-day SMAs. This may indicate that short term choppiness and volatility was unable to overcome underlying bearish momentum.

A bearish triple moving average (TMA) formation requires the price to be below the short term SMA, the latter to be below the medium term SMA and the medium term SMA to be below the long term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a negative gradient.

Looking at the 10-, 21-, 55- and 100-day SMAs, the criteria for a TMA has been met. A sustained move above the 10-day SMA would question the bearishness.

Resistance could be at the pivot points and previous highs of 1.11065, 1.11212, 1.12743 and 1.12802 while support might be at the recent low of 1.08062.

EURUSD CHART

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/CHF TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EURCHF bounced back after making a 7-year low last week, but fell just short of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA)

The 21-day SMA is currently intersecting at 1.02982 which is very close to a pivot point and previous high of 1.03001 and 1.03028 respectively. This might be a resistance zone to watch.

Other potential resistance levels could be the pivot points of 1.02790, 1.03266 and 1.05117 as well the February peak of 1.06091.

On the move down, it broke below the lower 21-day simple moving average (SMA) basedBollinger Band.The first close back inside also created a Spinning Top candlestick, which can sometimes be a reversal signal. In this case, the price kept moving lower and this highlights the need for robust risk management techniques.

The second time that EURCHF moved below the lower Bollinger Band, it once again formed a Spinning Top candlestick. The next day it closed back inside the band and then rallied.

Support might be at the 10-day SMA or the recent low at 0.99728.

EURCHF CHART

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Engulfing Candle Patterns & How to Trade Them
Engulfing Candle Patterns & How to Trade Them
2022-03-11 12:45:00
What the MACD Indicator is and How it Works
What the MACD Indicator is and How it Works
2022-03-11 11:00:00
Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
2022-03-11 09:30:00
Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
2022-03-10 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
EUR/CHF
Bullish
USDOLLAR