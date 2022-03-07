News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF. Euro Snaps Lower on Volatility Breakout
2022-03-07 02:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Price Depends on Euro Amid Ukraine Tensions as CPI Nears
2022-03-05 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 14-Year High on New Russia Sanctions Risk
2022-03-07 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, DAX 40, FTSE 100, Ukraine, ECB, Gold, Crude Oil, US CPI
2022-03-06 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stocks Struggle as War Rages
2022-03-05 12:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-03-04 12:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, DAX 40, FTSE 100, Ukraine, ECB, Gold, Crude Oil, US CPI
2022-03-06 16:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Euro Forecast: Further Losses Expected
2022-03-06 01:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-04 17:00:00
British Pound Forecast (GBPUSD) Sterling Helpless in The Face of US Dollar Dominance
2022-03-04 16:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-07 04:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-04 17:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP May Extend Gains. Will USD/THB, USD/IDR Follow?

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP May Extend Gains. Will USD/THB, USD/IDR Follow?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/THB, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar is making some upside progress against ASEAN currencies
  • The Singapore Dollar and Philippine Peso appears to be more at risk
  • Further upside confirmation lacking in USD/THB and USD/IDR

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook – Bullish

The Singapore Dollar is under pressure against the US Dollar. USD/SGD closed at its highest since early January, confirming the breakout above a near-term falling trendline from the end of last year. A bullish Golden Cross between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) seems likely on the horizon, hinting at further upside potential. Immediate resistance seems to be the 1.3607 – 1.3631 inflection zone. Clearing the latter could pave the way to revisit peaks from last year. Otherwise, a turn lower would likely place the focus on the near-term SMAs, which may hold as key support.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP May Extend Gains. Will USD/THB, USD/IDR Follow?

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook - Bullish

The US Dollar is making an aggressive push higher against the Philippine Peso. USD/PHP pierced the critical 51.320 – 51.618 resistance zone, closing at the highest rate since October 2019. Follow-through at this point is lacking, but further upside progress could hint at more gains to come. Immediate resistance is the 2020 high at 52.869. Negative RSI divergence is present, showing that upside momentum is fading, which can precede a turn lower. Such an outcome would likely place the focus on the 50-day SMA, which may pivot prices higher if it holds as support. Further gains exposes the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 52.406.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP May Extend Gains. Will USD/THB, USD/IDR Follow?

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook – Neutral

The US Dollar’s attempt to extend gains against the Thai Baht from late February fell short this past week. A bearish Death Cross between the 50- and 200-day SMAs may form on the horizon, reinstating the dominant downside focus since late 2021. Resuming loses entails turning lower and taking out the 32.088 – 32.196 support zone. Below the latter are the 138.2% and 150% Fibonacci extensions at 32.011 and 31.842 respectively. In the event of a material turn higher, passing above the SMAs exposes a falling trendline from late November, which may also reinstate a downside focus.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP May Extend Gains. Will USD/THB, USD/IDR Follow?

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook - Neutral

The US Dollar has made some upside progress against the Indonesian Rupiah as of late. Still, USD/IDR remains in a broadly consolidative state. Prices have been oscillating between rising support from October and falling resistance from April. A breakout above the former could spell a meaningful shift in pace. Getting to that point entails clearing immediate resistance, a range between 14370 and 14403. Beyond the latter sits the December high at 14438. To the downside, clearing rising support exposes the February low at 14260.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP May Extend Gains. Will USD/THB, USD/IDR Follow?

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

