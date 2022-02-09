News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: Signs of a Near-Term Top – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-02-08 16:37:00
EUR/USD Struggling to Break Higher as Treasury Yields Underpin the US Dollar
2022-02-08 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Drops From 7-Year High as US-Iran Talks Resume
2022-02-08 12:00:00
Euro Adjusts to ECB Messaging Ahead of US CPI This Week. Will EUR/USD Hold Gains?
2022-02-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Keep Selling, Prices Poised to Rise?
2022-02-09 03:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Bear Bounce Near Complete?
2022-02-08 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Goes to 1830- Break or Bounce?
2022-02-08 18:30:00
Gold Price Upside May be Limited as Real Yields Look Higher
2022-02-08 12:31:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2022-02-08 19:18:00
Technical Setups: USD FX Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-07 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report
2022-02-07 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-07 16:30:00
More View more
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Keep Selling, Prices Poised to Rise?

S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Keep Selling, Prices Poised to Rise?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Retail Traders continue to increase short bets on Wall Street
  • Will S&P 500 and Dow Jones extend recent gains as a result?
  • Keep a close eye on key near-term trendlines for resistance

Looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail traders recently increased bets that equities on Wall Street may decline ahead. Downside exposure is rising in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones. At times, IGCS can function as a contrarian indicator. If this trend in positioning continues, then the overall market may continue recovering from the volatility seen in January.

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 55% of retail traders are net-long the S&P 500. Since most traders are biased higher, this hints prices may continue falling. However, downside exposure has increased by 7.89% and 5.65% compared yesterday and last week respectively. The combination of current and recent changes in positioning is producing a bullish contrarian trading bias.

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Keep Selling, Prices Poised to Rise?

S&P 500 Futures 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, S&P 500 futures continue to trade under a near-term falling trendline from the beginning of this year. A bullish Golden Cross between the 20- and 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) remains in play, offering an upside technical bias. Clearing the trendline exposes the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 4580 before targeting the 78.6% level at 4680. Downtrend resumption entails a close under the 4212 – 4266 support zone.

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Keep Selling, Prices Poised to Rise?

Chart Created in Trading View

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge reveals that about 42% of retail traders are net-long the Dow Jones. Since most traders are biased to the downside, this suggests prices may keep rising. This is as downside exposure increased by 28.75% and 16.09% compared to yesterday and last week respectively. The combination of current and recent changes in positioning are offering a bullish contrarian trading bias.

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Keep Selling, Prices Poised to Rise?

Dow Jones Futures 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, Dow Jones futures are attempting to breach a near-term descending trendline from the beginning of this year. A confirmatory close above the early February high at 35590 may hint at uptrend resumption. That would expose the January 13th peak at 36390 before this year’s high at 36832 comes into focus. Downtrend resumption entails a break under the 33031 – 33613 support zone.

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Keep Selling, Prices Poised to Rise?

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from February 8th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Importance of Liquidity in Forex Trading
The Importance of Liquidity in Forex Trading
2022-02-08 07:30:00
Australia Dollar Technical Analysis: Is AUD/USD Momentum Building?
Australia Dollar Technical Analysis: Is AUD/USD Momentum Building?
2022-02-08 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Will Momentum Pick up Again?
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Will Momentum Pick up Again?
2022-02-07 03:00:00
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
2022-02-03 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
US 500
Bullish