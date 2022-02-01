News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Wraps up a Dismal January, Where to From Here?
2022-02-01 01:00:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– NFP Levels
2022-01-31 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Jumps Ahead of EU GDP and German CPI as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-01-31 06:00:00
Crude Oil Soars to New Heights Despite a Strong US Dollar. Where To For WTI?
2022-01-31 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-31 13:15:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
2022-01-29 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– NFP Levels
2022-01-31 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Pulls Back - XAU/USD Levels
2022-01-31 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– NFP Levels
2022-01-31 18:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-31 13:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Reverses Ahead of January High with NFP Report on Tap
2022-01-31 23:00:00
JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
2022-01-31 11:00:00
More View more
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Wraps up a Dismal January, Where to From Here?

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Wraps up a Dismal January, Where to From Here?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, IGCS – Technical Outlook

  • Euro wrapped up a disappointing January, will downtrend resume?
  • EUR/USD is eyeing a bullish Morning Star after a strong Monday
  • 4-hour chart shows prices are at a key near-term falling trendline

Euro Technical Analysis

Following aggressive losses since the middle of January, is the Euro getting ready for a comeback against the US Dollar? The pair’s decline took out a near-term rising trendline from the end of November. Prices even closed under the June 19, 2020 low. However, follow-through was lacking as the pair left behind a wide range of support. The latter appears to be a zone between 1.1122 and 1.1186.

Moreover, EUR/USD left behind a bullish Morning Star candlestick formation. Confirmation is lacking at this point. A further upside close could open the door to extending gains. Keep in mind that a falling trendline from May seems to be maintaining the dominant downside focus. Immediate resistance appears to be the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 1.1290 followed by the 1.1383 inflection point.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Wraps up a Dismal January, Where to From Here?

Chart Created in TradingView

Zooming in on the 4-hour chart reveals that EUR/USD is facing a falling zone of resistance from the January peak. Recent gains followed the emergence of a Bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern. Piercing the trendline could open the door to extending gains in the near term. That would expose the 50-period Simple Moving Average for potential resistance above. Beyond the latter sits the former rising trendline from November, which may reinstate itself as new resistance. Turning lower opens the door for a retest of the January low at 1.1120.

4-Hour Chart

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Wraps up a Dismal January, Where to From Here?

Chart Created in TradingView

Euro Sentiment - Mixed

According to data from IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), about 65% of EUR/USD traders are net-long. IGCS can at times behave as a contrarian indicator. Since the majority of traders are long, this suggests prices may continue falling. However, upside exposure fell by 4.9% compared to yesterday and rose by about the same from last week. The combination of overall and recent shifts in positioning are offering a mixed trading bias.

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Wraps up a Dismal January, Where to From Here?

IGCS data used from January 31st report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
2022-01-31 11:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: More Gains to Follow? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Forecast: More Gains to Follow? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2022-01-31 07:30:00
What is the Best Time Frame to Trade Forex?
What is the Best Time Frame to Trade Forex?
2022-01-28 15:30:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2022-01-27 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish