Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook Goes from Bad to Worse

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Germany PMI Data Beat: Manufacturing (60.5), Services (52.2)
2022-01-24 08:50:00
Euro Holds Ground as Asset Allocations Unfold Ahead of the Fed. Can EUR/USD Rally?
2022-01-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds Ground as Asset Allocations Unfold Ahead of the Fed. Can EUR/USD Rally?
2022-01-24 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast - WTI at Risk as the Equity Rout Threatens to Spill Over to Commodities
2022-01-22 13:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Turning Ugly
2022-01-22 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction
2022-01-24 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Bitcoin, USD, Fed, Tech Earnings, Volatility Returns
2022-01-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Breaking News: GBP/USD Indifferent After PMI Miss
2022-01-24 09:46:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
2022-01-23 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
2022-01-23 16:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook Goes from Bad to Worse

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook Goes from Bad to Worse

Paul Robinson, Strategist

BTC/USD Technical Outlook:

  • Major level (39558) was broken on Friday
  • Selling has next significant area of support in focus
  • ETH/USD next support level at 1700
Advertisement

A couple of weeks back when BTC/USD was trying to hold confluent support via a horizontal shelf and trend-line I said, “as long as a close below 39558 doesn’t develop then the outlook is at worst neutral, but likely bullish.”

The reversal on Jan 10 offered would-be longs a decent risk/reward opportunity to buy at support, but as of Friday that idea was stopped out in favor of a major support break. Momentum since that break into today has been fierce.

The breakdown has the next big level of support in focus, and while it could certainly provide a floor for a big bounce, the macro outlook is breaking down as the broad uptrend comes into question. The deep retracement off the highs will soon have the June 2021 swing-low at 28600 in play.

In the context of a strong trend, testing and even worse, breaking, a prior swing low is a major red flag. A good uptrend consists of higher-highs and higher-lows. If the 28600 area holds, then BTC could rally strongly higher and be in the process of creating a broad range dating back to the early part of 2021.

But if support breaks, then BTC may be sufficiently damaged that it will be difficult to recover from. Yes a big bounce could still get underway, but that is all it will be viewed as – a bounce. The bottom line at that point, from a technical perspective, is that BTC/USD may go through an extended bear market lasting quite some time.

For now, will monitor momentum as support arrives from around 30066 down to 28600. A volatile reversal from that area could at least provide an opportunity for short-term traders looking to play an oversold bounce.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

btc/usd daily chart

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

ETH/USD I selling off even harder, having lost a third of its value in about a week. The selling looks set to continue until support via three lows created from May to July, all right around the 1700 mark. Like BTC/USD, watch for a volatile reversal to kick off an oversold bounce.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

eth/usd daily chart

ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

3 Triangle Patterns Every Forex Trader Should Know
3 Triangle Patterns Every Forex Trader Should Know
2022-01-21 14:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Mixed Signals Between USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Forecast: Mixed Signals Between USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2022-01-20 05:00:00
Using Price Action As Your First Indicator in Technical Analysis
Using Price Action As Your First Indicator in Technical Analysis
2022-01-19 19:30:00
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
2022-01-19 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum