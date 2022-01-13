US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD Weakness Eyed. Will USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP Follow?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Greenlighted on ECB Rate Hike Bets, Rising EU Bond Yields
2022-01-13 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-12 19:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Eyes 2021 High as RSI Pushes Toward Overbought Territory
2022-01-12 20:30:00
US Dollar Sinks as Powell Talks Tough on Inflation Ahead of CPI Data. Can USD Hold On?
2022-01-12 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 17:30:00
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Leaps as the US Dollar Crumbles After US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-01-13 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Range Breakout Play- Bulls to Challenge 1830
2022-01-12 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breaks Down as Rate Expectations and Risk Appetite Drift Higher
2022-01-13 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-12 19:48:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend January Opening Range
2022-01-12 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-12 19:48:00
More View more
US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD Weakness Eyed. Will USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP Follow?

US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD Weakness Eyed. Will USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP Follow?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar faces mixed outlook against ASEAN currencies
  • USD/SGD looking bearish as prices take out key trendline
  • USD/THB, USD/IDR and USD/PHP remain fairly neutral

Singapore DollarTechnical Outlook – Bearish

The US Dollar looks increasingly vulnerable to the Singapore Dollar, with USD/SGD taking out a rising trendline from September. Still, confirmation of the breakout is lacking. Further losses place the focus on immediate support, which seems to be the 1.33812 – 1.3419 zone. A bearish Death Cross between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) is also in play, warning at further losses. However, positive RSI divergence does show that downside momentum is fading. The latter can precede a turn higher. Broadly speaking, this is leaving the Singapore Dollar in a consolidative state since March 2021.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD Weakness Eyed. Will USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP Follow?

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook - Neutral

The US Dollar has fared slightly better against the Thai Baht than the Singapore Dollar. A rising trendline from the beginning of 2021 continues to uphold USD/THB’s dominant uptrend. Prices are once again testing the trendline, with immediate support at 33.134. A breakout lower exposes the 32.974 inflection point as well as the 200-day SMA. Adhering to the trendline opens the door to more consolidation since July 2021, placing the focus on key resistance which seems to be the 33.861 – 34.000 zone.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD Weakness Eyed. Will USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP Follow?

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook - Neutral

The US Dollar remains in a broadly consolidative setting against the Indonesian Rupiah. USD/IDR recently turned lower after testing a falling trendline from April. That has left the pair facing a potential near-term rising support line from October. Clearing the latter exposes the 14190 – 14223 inflection zone. Subsequently closing under this range then exposes the October low at 14075. On the other hand, taking out the falling trendline could open the door to a material turn higher, placing the focus on the December high at 14438. Above the latter sits the 14465 inflection point.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD Weakness Eyed. Will USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP Follow?

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook - Neutral

The US Dollar remains in a near-term uptrend against the Philippine Peso. Zooming out however, USD/PHP remains in a consolidative setting since July 2021. Prices struggled to pierce through the 51.442 – 51.095 resistance zone, leaving behind a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern. A further downside close may confirm the pattern, opening the door to a turn lower. That may then place the focus on the 200-day SMA down the road. On the flip side, taking out resistance exposes the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 51.7339.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD Weakness Eyed. Will USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP Follow?

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlook: Correction May Be Over
Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlook: Correction May Be Over
2022-01-12 15:40:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Short Bets Rise. Will Gains Follow?
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Short Bets Rise. Will Gains Follow?
2022-01-12 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Downtrend Paused. Will Reversal Follow?
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Downtrend Paused. Will Reversal Follow?
2022-01-11 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Where Next After Multi-Year Peaks?
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Where Next After Multi-Year Peaks?
2022-01-11 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR