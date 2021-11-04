Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye NFP Report After FOMC Decision Weighs on Yield Curve, US Dollar
2021-11-04 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Exposes Trend Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-11-04 02:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.67% #BITCOINCASH -0.56% #ETHEREUM -1.53% #RIPPLE +2.52% #LITECOIN -2.25%
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk, and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/wKWh2VZuYJ
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.40% Silver: 0.32% Oil - US Crude: -1.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/kp2UXpMgHL
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5fgiMvvdz5
  • The Euro has established some range environments against the US Dollar and the Canadian Dollar. Can the Euro find support, or will the single currency head lower? Find out from @DanMcCarthyFX here:https://t.co/qmbHgQPiqc https://t.co/fbC4qVWSLF
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.86%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XolMvvDWmV
  • (ASEAN Tech) US Dollar Forecast: USD/IDR Breakout Eyed. Will USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP Follow? #USD $USDIDR $USDSGD $USDTHB $USDPHP https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/11/04/US-Dollar-Forecast-USDIDR-Breakout-Eyed-Will-USDSGD-USDTHB-USDPHP-Follow.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/FiME0VE2YX
  • The Japanese Yen is holding its ground, but its broader decline remains in play. USD/JPY and AUD/JPY face key resistance zones. A rejection could hint at near-term losses. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/yvKHZUH102 https://t.co/EN27yR3ssw
  • RT @JakeSherman: HOYER announces “possible” votes on BIF and BBB tomorrow. Possible!
  • 🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Final (SEP) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.3% Previous: -1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-04
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY has pulled back from multi year highs as it forms a new range
  • GBP/JPY momentum signals are mixed for now as it goes sideways
  • Japanese Yen has consolidated against USD and GBP. Will it break-out?

USD/JPY – Technical Analysis

Since making a high at 114.701, USD/JPY has been in a consolidation phase. It moved out of the ascending channel and has moved sideways. That high was just below the late 2017 high of 114.735.

In this period of consolidation, it moved below the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) but remained above the 21-day, 34-day and 100-day SMAs. The 10-day SMA also went from positive to negative gradient. That gradient has just turned positive again.

A bullish triple moving average (TMA) formation requires the price to be above the short term SMA, the latter to be above the medium term SMA and the medium term SMA to be above the long term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a positive gradient.

With the 10-day SMA gradient turning positive, conditions have been met for a bullish TMA. It should be noted though that past performance is not indicative of future results.

Support might be found at the previous lows of 113.256 and 113.004. Below that, the pivot points at 112.079 and 110.802 are potential levels of support.

On the topside, the recent high and the 2017 high at 114.701 and 114.735 respectively, may offer resistance.

USD/JPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

GBP/JPY – Technical Analysis

After making a high last month at 158.219, GBP/JPY has retraced to a low of 154.668 as it consolidates above a previous high of 153.444.

The low of 154.668 is just above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 154.519. These 2 points may provide support.

The retracement saw GBP/JPY move below the 10-day SMA but remain above the 34-day and 100-day SMA. This might suggest a pause in short-term bullish momentum but medium and long-term bullish momentum might evolve.

Looking below, the pivot points at 153.444, 152851 and 152.572 are potential support levels. The 100-day SMA, currently 152.683, lies within those levels and may also provide support.

On the topside, the recent previous highs at 157.773 and 158.219 could offer resistance.

GBP/JPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: USD/IDR Breakout Eyed. Will USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP Follow?
US Dollar Forecast: USD/IDR Breakout Eyed. Will USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP Follow?
2021-11-04 01:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Levels to Watch
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Levels to Watch
2021-11-03 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY May Fall as Retail Traders Go Long
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY May Fall as Retail Traders Go Long
2021-11-03 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Rising Wedge, Will the Fed Feed Gold Bears?
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Rising Wedge, Will the Fed Feed Gold Bears?
2021-11-02 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
GBP/JPY
Mixed