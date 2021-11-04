News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Ethereum Starts to Pullback as Bitcoin Builds Support at a Big Spot

Ethereum Starts to Pullback as Bitcoin Builds Support at a Big Spot

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Bitcoin, Ethereum Talking Points:

  • Ethereum has continued to trend, setting another fresh all-time-high yesterday. But prices have recently started to pullback and the daily chart is showing a non-confirmed evening star formation that may point to a deeper pullback.
  • Bitcoin has continued defend support around the 60k psychological level. But buyers haven’t yet posed a bullish reaction despite that continued hold of support, so there may be deeper pullback potential if price slips below this key zone.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

The bullish trend in Ethereum has finally started to slow down after a series of fresh all-time-highs printed earlier this week.

At this stage, there’s some deeper pullback potential as the daily chart is working on an evening star pattern. Such formations will often be approached with the aim of a bearish move, indicating a potential near-term top after the three candle formation highlights a potential turn in the market. For this formation to confirm the daily chart would need to see today’s prices close below 4459, which would keep the door open for a deeper bearish move in Ether.

To learn more about the Evening Star, check out DailyFX Education

That may actually be a welcome event to bulls as there hasn’t been much give during the topside trend with prices continually shooting-higher. Pullbacks are where trends avail themselves and how buyers respond here is going to be telling for whether the trend continues shooting up to fresh all-time-highs or whether its due for a longer break after this week’s outperformance.

On that topic of trends – there is rationale for continuation here as Ethereum remains within a rather tight trend channel that’s guided the move since the October open, with the mid-line of the formation currently assisting with setting near-term support.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Chart

ETHUSD Ethereum Daily Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Ethereum on Tradingview

Bitcoin Builds a Range, Holds Big Support

The big event for Bitcoin so far this week is the continued defense of support around the 60k handle. BTC had peaked above the 60k marker back in April but that was short-lived, and soon led to a 56% drawdown before a coalition of support built around the 30k level.

When Bitcoin pushed up to a fresh all-time-high two weeks ago around the unveiling of the first Bitcoin ETF, price action remained surprisingly strong and after a quick 38.2% pullback, buyers have pushed back above the 60k level and that’s been providing support so far in early-November trade.

At this point, the biggest concern is that buyers have had ample opportunity to push up to a fresh high but, to date, haven’t. This highlights the fact that the bullish trend may need a longer pause before it’s ready for continuation. There simply may be more profit taking to go before Bitcoin has the sentiment built-in to support that bullish continuation thesis. But, all in all, a deductive fact that is quite bullish given that profit taking from the recent breakout has, so far, been brief.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Four-Hour Chart

Bitcoin BTCUSD four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

