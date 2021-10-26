Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Notches Record Close as Strong Earnings Ease Worries, XOP hits 52-week high
2021-10-25 20:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: US Crude (WTI) Oil, COP26 & the Energy Crisis
2021-10-25 19:40:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-26 00:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-25 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-25 17:46:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
US Dollar Price Action Set-Up: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-25 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-10-26 02:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Dollar edged higher on a day that Fed Fund futures eased back from last week's peak of nearly fully pricing in 50bps worth of 2022 hikes. Will this inverse relationship persist and will earnings keep control of the $SPX? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/10/26/Dollar-Correlation-to-Fed-Outlook-Inverted-Google-Focus-Amplified-by-Facebook-Tesla-.html https://t.co/vn2nXCUVPC
  • Sussudio is still great though.
  • Phil Collin's In the Air Tonight was ruined for me as a teenager as that is the song they decided to use to show us for videos of horrific car accidents they show kids to discourage them from drinking and driving. That song just came on and re-traumatized me
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/vqhKMq1a9k
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.15% Gold: -0.15% Silver: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HZft2pSUPX
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GbtdWnQ5P6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.41%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DhkNrrdpDu
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analysts @JohnKicklighter and @JStanleyFX on $USD with our free Q4 market analysis guide available today. https://t.co/7G7pWntiyY #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/wUEYs0QS5q
  • Futures have their own set of characteristics and appeal to different types of traders and investors for a variety of reasons. Get your free trading guide and learn to trade the markets with futures. Download your guide today!https://t.co/72oKM0kLHL https://t.co/d19uLuGi4N
  • When markets are falling, how can you short sell? Learn more here:https://t.co/K4EFd6A6xd https://t.co/mCkaUQ6lKO
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY - Talking Points

  • Japanese Yen weakening has paused against both the USD and EUR
  • USD/JPY has pulled back from multi year highs but remains in trend for now
  • While EUR/JPY has moved up, the May high has held. Will it break new ground?

USD/JPY – Technical Analysis

Last week, USD/JPY took out the Q4 2018 high but fell just short of the Q4 2017 peak of 114.735 to post a high of 114.701. That makes 114.70-73 a level of potential resistance.

Conditions for a bullish triple moving average (TMA) turned on when the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) crossed above the 55-day SMA on 29th September. Both the 10-day and 55-day are above the 200-day SMA and all have positive gradients.

It turned off on October 22nd when the price moved below the 10-day SMA. This could indicate a pause in momentum.

Should the price move above the 10-day SMA and close there, it would signal that the TMA has turned back on and may see bullish momentum further evolve.

On the downside, near term support could be at the recent previous lows of 113.415 and 113.004 or further down at the pivot points of 112.079, 110.802 and 110.447.

A breach and close below the recent low of 113.415 might suggest that the ascending trend channel is no longer intact. A move back inside the channel might indicate that the trend could continue.

USD/JPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

EUR/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/JPY broke out of a 3 month range earlier this month as it took out several topside resistance levels. It moved toward the 3 year high at 134.124 but only got as far as 133.481 before pulling back.

All shot, medium and long-term SMAs have a positive gradient which might indicate bullisness. However, the price has moved below the 10-day SMA and this may suggest a pause in short-term momentum and potentially a consolidation phase. If the price moves back above the 10-day SMA, bullish momentum could evolve.

There are possible support levels at the recent low of 131.680 and a pivot point at 130.744. On the topside, there might be resistance at the previous highs of 133.481 and 134.124.

EUR/JPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-26 00:30:00
Australia Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD. Will Trends Continue?
Australia Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD. Will Trends Continue?
2021-10-25 03:30:00
US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP
US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP
2021-10-22 03:30:00
US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP
US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP
2021-10-21 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
EUR/JPY
Mixed