BTC/USD & ETH/USD Technical Outlook in the Near-term

BTC/USD & ETH/USD Technical Outlook in the Near-term

Paul Robinson, Strategist

BTC & ETH Technical Highlights:

  • BTC/USD extended near prior record high
  • ETH/USD could be on verge of breaking out from macro wedge

BTC/USD is extended as it comes up on the record high at 64895. Momentum is slowing a bit but that could change upon a new record. If, however, we see it turn down prior to the record high or just after notching a new record, we will want to use the trend-line from last month as a guide. A correction could develop, but overall the bias is for higher levels.

ETH/USD is at the top-side trend-line of a developing wedge dating to the record high in May. Ideally, we see one more pullback before breaking out as this would tighten the wedge pattern up a bit more. This pattern could lead a rather sizable rally at some point soon.

For the full details, check out the video above.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

btc/usd daily chart

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

ETH/USD Daily Chart

eth/usd daily chart

ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

