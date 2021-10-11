Copper (HG) Copper Chart Looking Explosive

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX Index Forecast: Bund Sell-off Continues, Germany 40 Feels the Pinch
2021-10-11 09:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-10-11 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, BTC/USD, US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-11 14:00:00
Crude Oil Continues to Rise as Industries Consider Switching Over From Expensive Gas
2021-10-11 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, BTC/USD, US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-11 14:00:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-11 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-10-11 05:00:00
Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook
2021-10-09 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Tanks as Crude Oil Surges Higher on Energy Crunch. Will USD/JPY Keep Going?
2021-10-11 07:00:00
Pound Dollar Price Forecast: GBP/USD Key Levels for the Week Ahead
2021-10-10 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Tanks as Crude Oil Surges Higher on Energy Crunch. Will USD/JPY Keep Going?
2021-10-11 07:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.77% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.46% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gyIMfezAQX
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.53% Wall Street: 0.43% US 500: 0.42% France 40: -0.03% Germany 30: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/bJ44cNW0bt
  • Codelco (world's largest copper producer) - raising Europe copper premium by 31% to $128/ton
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Elderson Speech due at 14:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-11
  • Though the docket was light to start the week, there is volatility from the likes of oil and intent from the Dollar. Ahead, we have IMF updates, US inflation, and earnings. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses👇 https://t.co/uqYUofjLwf
  • A monthly chart of the US 10-Year Treasury yield overlaid with inverted gold futures. The indicator below it is a 5-year (60 period) correlation between the two. That's why gold is one of my favorite 4Q opportunities: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/john_kicklighter/2021/10/08/John_Picks_USDCNH_Gold.html https://t.co/g02W5Lgrrw
  • @JohnKicklighter Yeah, I missed the part where rate cuts bring inflation down
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.12% Silver: 0.64% Gold: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dRfLXjkhqA
  • @JMcQueenFX I don't think I read the econ books he read back in university
  • 'Erdo'nomics 101 TURKISH CENBANK GOVERNOR SAYS RECENT LIRA DEPRECIATION HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH INTEREST RATE CUT
Copper (HG) Copper Chart Looking Explosive

Copper (HG) Copper Chart Looking Explosive

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Copper Futures Technical Highlights:

  • Copper futures (HG) descending wedge pattern building
  • A big breakout may be near; bullish and bearish scenarios outlined

Copper (HG) continues to build a descending wedge that could be on the verge of breaking. A breakout above the top-side trend-line of the pattern and beyond 4.4690 should have copper rolling higher. We may see it fail here and stay within the wedge for a bit longer. To turn the pattern bearish a decline below 3.9615 is needed.

For the full details, check out the video above.

Copper Futures (HG) Daily Chart

Copper futures daily chart

Copper Futures (HG) Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Uptrend Loses Steam, Watch Support. USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Uptrend Loses Steam, Watch Support. USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-10-11 03:30:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Gradually Sell
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Gradually Sell
2021-10-07 04:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Gradually Sell
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Gradually Sell
2021-10-06 05:00:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-10-06 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper