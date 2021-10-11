Copper (HG) Copper Chart Looking Explosive

Copper Futures Technical Highlights:

Copper futures (HG) descending wedge pattern building

A big breakout may be near; bullish and bearish scenarios outlined

Copper (HG) continues to build a descending wedge that could be on the verge of breaking. A breakout above the top-side trend-line of the pattern and beyond 4.4690 should have copper rolling higher. We may see it fail here and stay within the wedge for a bit longer. To turn the pattern bearish a decline below 3.9615 is needed.

For the full details, check out the video above.

Copper Futures (HG) Daily Chart

Copper Futures (HG) Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX