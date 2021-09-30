Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD): Charts Point to a Move Coming

BTC/USD & ETH/USD Technical Outlook

BTC/ USD wedge ready to break soon

ETH /USD wedge looks to hold same fate

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Move Coming Based on Charts

BTC/USD is forming a wedge on the 4-hr chart within the context of a downtrend off the earlier month high. It could lead to some big levels and trend support below, but can’t rule out an upside breakout that ends the recent bout of weakness.

ETH/USD is of course following a similar path with the development of a wedge, and will break the same direction that BTC breaks.

For the full details, watch the video above…

BTC/USD 4-hr chart

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

ETH/USD 4-hr chart

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX