Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD): Charts Point to a Move Coming
BTC/USD & ETH/USD Technical Outlook
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Move Coming Based on Charts
BTC/USD is forming a wedge on the 4-hr chart within the context of a downtrend off the earlier month high. It could lead to some big levels and trend support below, but can’t rule out an upside breakout that ends the recent bout of weakness.
ETH/USD is of course following a similar path with the development of a wedge, and will break the same direction that BTC breaks.
For the full details, watch the video above…
BTC/USD 4-hr chart
ETH/USD 4-hr chart
Resources for Forex Traders
Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.
---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst
You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.