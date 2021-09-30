News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Tanks to Fresh Yearly Low as USD Strength Drives FX
2021-09-30 16:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-09-30 16:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound
2021-09-30 06:01:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breakout Above Yearly High Nears, But…
2021-09-29 18:10:00
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Drop Towards 1700 in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-30 14:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Looks to Treasury Yields as US Dollar Gains, Where To From Here?
2021-09-30 03:00:00
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-09-30 16:00:00
EUR/GBP, GBP/USD Update: Sterling Weakness Subsides as Built-Up Positioning Unwinds
2021-09-30 11:05:00
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-09-30 16:00:00
Japanese Yen (JPY) Forecast: Tactically Bearish USD/JPY, Risk of Reversal
2021-09-30 09:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD): Charts Point to a Move Coming

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD): Charts Point to a Move Coming

Paul Robinson, Strategist

BTC/USD & ETH/USD Technical Outlook

  • BTC/USD wedge ready to break soon
  • ETH/USD wedge looks to hold same fate
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Move Coming Based on Charts

BTC/USD is forming a wedge on the 4-hr chart within the context of a downtrend off the earlier month high. It could lead to some big levels and trend support below, but can’t rule out an upside breakout that ends the recent bout of weakness.

ETH/USD is of course following a similar path with the development of a wedge, and will break the same direction that BTC breaks.

For the full details, watch the video above…

BTC/USD 4-hr chart

btcusd 4-hr chart

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

ETH/USD 4-hr chart

ethusd 4-hr chart

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

