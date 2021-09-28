Swiss Franc Technical Analysis – CHF/JPY, GBP/CHF, CAD/CHF. Can Ranges Hold?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
2021-09-28 03:00:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
2021-09-27 16:30:00
News
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
2021-09-28 01:00:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
2021-09-27 16:30:00
News
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
2021-09-28 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-28 00:00:00
2021-09-28 00:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Drops into Pivotal Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-09-27 18:00:00
2021-09-27 18:00:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
2021-09-27 16:30:00
News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
2021-09-27 16:30:00
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
2021-09-27 15:45:00
News
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
2021-09-28 03:00:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
2021-09-27 16:30:00
  • Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and builds confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/SQUCCYRCIk https://t.co/QwYndzNRVs
  • This week has started with the recovery rally in risk assets stalled and the Dollar looking down multiple barrels of fundamental threat in monetary policy and debt politics. $EURUSD is well positioned as indicator 1.1650-1.1750 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/09/28/EURUSD-and-USDJPY-Staged-for-Breaks-as-Fed-Calculus-Shifts-US-Debt-Limit-Looms.html https://t.co/y8pFw0XRqr
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/OYWQSvNK12
  • AUD/NZD, Could This be the Turnaround? - #AUDNZD chart on @TradingView https://t.co/Hl6VSfO5R8
  • Another pleasure being on @ausbiztv with host @AusAndrewG talking about US indices, rising bond yields and $USDJPY Check out the full interview here! - https://t.co/GWWCZ7t9Tf https://t.co/WmqUvCMvpZ
  • 🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Prel (AUG) Actual: -1.7% Previous: -2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-28
  • 🇨🇳 Industrial Profits (YTD) YoY (AUG) Actual: 49.5% Previous: 57.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-28
  • (APAC Stocks Briefing) Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus #DowJones #CrudeOil #NASDAQ #ASX200 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/28/Dow-Jones-Gains-as-Nasdaq-100-Sinks-Crude-Oil-Boosts-Energy-Stocks-ASX-200-in-Focus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/yTN6C2IOvV
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/kbV2qS0Mph
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Industrial Profits (YTD) YoY (AUG) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 57.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-28
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis – CHF/JPY, GBP/CHF, CAD/CHF. Can Ranges Hold?

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis – CHF/JPY, GBP/CHF, CAD/CHF. Can Ranges Hold?

Daniel McCarthy,

Swiss Franc, CHF/JPY, GBP/CHF, CAD/CHF - Talking Points

  • A move lower in CHF/JPY was rejected as it consolidates again
  • GBP/CHF has been quietly trading in the range, perhaps too quiet
  • As CAD/CHF moves up, can it get enough momentum to break higher?

CHF/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Recent history illustrates that CHF/JPY has a tendency to trade in a sideways scenario for a period, break to a new level, then establish a new sideways channel. It should be noted though that past performance is not indicative of future results.

The break lower 2 weeks ago was quickly reversed and CHF/JPY moved back inside the previous sideways channel. This might suggest that it established a wider sideways channel, rather than a new one.

As CHF/JPY moved lower, volatilityincreased, as shown by the widening of the Bolling Bands. As it moved back inside the range, volatility started decreasing. Low volatility can be a sign of a range trading environment.

Trading back above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) may indicate that bearish momentum has abated.

Immediate support and resistance could lie at the bounds of the current range of 117.545 – 121.211.

CHF/JPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

GBP/CHF TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Since April, GBP/CHF has been range bound and currently lies near the middle of the sideways channel noted in the chart below. However, the 10-day simple moving average (SMA), 55-day SMA and the 200-day SMA are all converging closer together.

This represents short, medium and long-term momentum indicators nearing the spot price. If the price moves out of the trading range, these momentum indicators may be aligned to suggest a significant move is under way.

Resistance might be found at the previous highs of 1.28195, 1.28567 and 1.30910. Support could be provided at the recent lows of 1.25612 and 1.24731.

GBP/CHF CHART

Chart created in TradingView

CAD/CHF TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Last month we saw CAD/CHF make a new low at 0.70883, which broke below a previous low and a descending trend line support. However, the market rejected this push lower and a bullish hammer emerged that began this recent run higher.

It remains to be seen if we have merely retreated back inside the sideways channel or if there is enough momentum to break the topside of the range. The 21-day SMA has just nudged above the 200-day SMA, which could be a bullish momentum signal.

A test higher may see resistance at the previous highs of 0.7385 and 0.75287. Support might be found at the pivot point of 0.71739 and the August low of 0.70883.

CAD/CHF CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

