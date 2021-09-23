US Dollar Climbs Post FOMC. USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Nearing 1.1600 Breakdown after Fed, Growth Data Ahead
2021-09-23 01:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Post-Fed: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD
2021-09-22 19:02:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-22 13:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Resilient After FOMC Rate Decision, Updated Rate Projections
2021-09-22 18:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebound Fizzles as Fed Reveals Tentative Timeline to Taper QE
2021-09-22 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Nearing 1.1600 Breakdown after Fed, Growth Data Ahead
2021-09-23 01:30:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 03:30 GMT (15min) Expected: $0.97B Previous: $0.18B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-23
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/TzoInyMAQR
  • Evergrande shares jump as much as 32%, with over 240 million shares traded -BBG
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/F8psKaw1dB
  • PBOC injects net 110b Yuan in open market operations -BBG
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Hang Seng, ASX 200 May See Relief After Fed. Evergrande Set for Restructuring? #Evergrande #HangSeng #FOMC Link: http…
  • The US Dollar seems to be back on the offensive against its major counterparts, pressuring EUR/USD and NZD/USD lower as USD/JPY consolidates. USD/CHF surges past key resistance. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/MrLGSp7FYa https://t.co/m42Rdv39Dx
  • Chinese estates' Evergrande loss assumes all shares sold -BBG #Evergrande
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Fights FOMC-Charged US Dollar After Upbeat PMI Data Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/09/22/Australian-Dollar-Fights-FOMC-Charged-US-Dollar-After-Upbeat-PMI-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr $AUDUSD https://t.co…
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (18/SEP) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
US Dollar Climbs Post FOMC. USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR in Focus

US Dollar Climbs Post FOMC. USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR in Focus

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar extends gains against ASEAN currencies after FOMC
  • USD/SGD and USD/THB technical outlook remains tilted higher
  • USD/PHP may test Triangle resistance, will USD/IDR bounce?

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar is extending a push higher against ASEAN currencies, including the Singapore Dollar, after this month’s FOMC rate decision. This follows USD/SGD testing September lows, making for a zone of support above 1.3381. This is as the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and rising trendline from June pivoted the pair higher. USD/SGD subsequently took out the 1.3474 – 1.3502 inflection zone. After confirming the breakout, this could see prices resume gains towards the August high. Immediate resistance seems to be the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 1.3573.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Climbs Post FOMC. USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR in Focus

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

The US Dollar is touching the highest point against the Thai baht since peaks from 2018. USD/THB is thus pressuring the kye 33.3240 – 33.5260 resistance zone. This follows a bounce off the August low at 32.1890. Guiding the pair higher appears to be a near-term rising trendline from the beginning of this month. Negative RSI divergence is present, undermining recent upside price action. Still, a breakout above key resistance exposes the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 33.7118 ahead of the 78.6% point at 34.1257. Such an outcome would continue falling in line with the dominant uptrend, which remains intact.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Climbs Post FOMC. USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR in Focus

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar continues to trade within the boundaries of a Descending Triangle against the Philippine Peso. The floor seems to have been reinforced as the 49.67 – 49.84 support zone, with falling resistance from July as the ceiling. A breakout above the latter could open the door to resuming the uptrend seen from June through July. Such an outcome may place the focus on the current 2021 peak around 51.38. Otherwise, dropping through the floor of the triangle could open the door to extending losses towards the 100-day SMA.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Climbs Post FOMC. USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR in Focus

Chart Created on the IG Trading Platform

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar continues to mark time against the Indonesian Rupiah, with USD/IDR idling above the key 14190 – 14223 support zone. Positive RSI divergence is emerging though, showing fading downside momentum. This can at times precede a turn higher. Still, a bearish ‘Death Cross’ remains in play between the 20- and 50-day SMAs. These lines may reorient the pair lower in the event of a turn higher in the near term. As such, the pair still faces multiple technical obstacles to the upside. Resuming losses exposes the 100% Fibonacci extension at 14105.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Climbs Post FOMC. USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR in Focus

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ARKK Innovation- Hawkish Fed and Double Top Pattern Foreshadow Downside Move
ARKK Innovation- Hawkish Fed and Double Top Pattern Foreshadow Downside Move
2021-09-22 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Post-Fed: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD
US Dollar Price Action Post-Fed: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD
2021-09-22 19:02:00
GBP/JPY May Soon Confirm Broad Topping Sequence
GBP/JPY May Soon Confirm Broad Topping Sequence
2021-09-22 14:30:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-09-21 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR