Canadian Dollar Analysis: Are Recent USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Lows in the Rearview Mirror?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-15 07:07:00
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
2021-09-14 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel to Approach August High
2021-09-15 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop
2021-09-15 06:01:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-15 20:00:00
Is Russell 2000 About to Stage a Comeback? Will a Cyclical Relief Help IWM?
2021-09-15 19:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Struggling to Get Above 1800 - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-15 21:15:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast Remains Challenging; Levels to Watch
2021-09-15 12:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data
2021-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Traders Play the Range, S&P 500 Fails to Charge Breakdown
2021-09-16 03:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along
2021-09-15 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇳🇱 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-16
  • The $SPX failed to turn a technical break into a productive bear trend. That registers more as range trading conditions which $USDJPY is proving particularly adept at: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/09/16/USDJPY-Traders-Play-the-Range-SP-500-Fails-to-Charge-Breakdown.html https://t.co/uE2zCRZh5p
  • The Australian Dollar has retraced from August lows when looking at AUD/JPY and AUD/CAD. However, the AUD/NZD downtrend is intact, will a reversal there appear as well? Find out: https://t.co/8LmgqLLGJO https://t.co/DCxBFKR7s1
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD Strength Dented on Big Jobs Report Miss, #RBA Q3 Contraction View Bolstered Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/16/AUDUSD-Strength-Dented-on-Big-Jobs-Report-Miss-RBA-Q3-Contraction-View-Bolstered.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https:…
  • I didn't even know there were frontier market ETFs. There is some significant volume behind $FM and its correlation to SPX is clearly very strong. Which would give first: FM or SPX? https://t.co/usfmmCFBHK
  • Very interesting reaction from the Aussie on the AU jobs report Massive miss in jobs lost (-146k vs -90k anticipated) But, unemployment fell to 4.5% vs 4.9% anticipated Big hit to labor force participation though, at 65.2% vs 65.7% seen (lowest in almost a year as people left) https://t.co/Cyde1Kqe87
  • 🇦🇺 Full Time Employment Chg (AUG) Actual: -68K Previous: -4.2K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-16
  • 🇦🇺 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 4.5% Expected: 4.9% Previous: 4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-16
  • 🇦🇺 Employment Change (AUG) Actual: -146.3K Expected: -90K Previous: 2.2K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-16
  • Crude and Brent oil are on track to extend higher as Gulf Coast supply disruptions and a positive OPEC report bolster sentiment. Uranium is on a massive surge, aided by the famous Wall Street Bets group. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/XrpV0jcy8e https://t.co/nKFnOb6zaI
Canadian Dollar Analysis: Are Recent USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Lows in the Rearview Mirror?

Canadian Dollar Analysis: Are Recent USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Lows in the Rearview Mirror?

Daniel McCarthy,

USD/CAD, EUR/CAD - Talking Points

  • USD/CAD and EUR/CAD established lows in the second quarter
  • The USD/CAD has displayed some potential for a trend unfolding
  • EUR/CAD has been caught in a range, but can it break out?

USD/CAD – Technical Analysis

USD/CAD’s low of 1.2007 seen in June is part of an island low that can technically signal an ongoing reversal. Since then, the pair has consistently made higher highs and higher lows, displaying an upward trend.

Since making the high last month of 1.2949, USD/CAD pulled back down to 1.2493. This created a 61.8% Fibonacci level of 1.2775. The run-up after the 1.2493 low ended just below this level. This makes two relatively close levels of potential resistance at 1.2762 and 1.2775. The high of 1.2949 may also offer resistance.

Below the market, an ascending trend line could provide support, currently at 1.2560. Previous lows at 1.2493 and at 1.2422 could also provide support.

The USD/CAD is currently trading near the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) of 1.2642 and the 260-day SMA at 1.2662. If the 21-day SMA should close above the 260-day SMA, this could suggest some further upward momentum is unfolding.

Canadian Dollar Analysis: Are Recent USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Lows in the Rearview Mirror?

Chart created in TradingView

EUR/CAD – Technical Analysis

EUR/CAD broke down in March, creating a pivot point at 1.5201 on its way to the low of 1.4582. These two levels have created a broad trading range that EUR/CAD has been caught in since. From May to July the market traded in a narrower trading band. After it broke up the topside af that band, there has been a bias toward higher highs and higher lows.

As a result of this range trading dynamic, there are a series of previous highs and lows that will likely be key levels to watch. The levels of previous lows to the downside that might provide support are 1.4883, 1.4788, 1.4661, 1.4606 and 1.4582.

To the topside, the levels of previous highs that may offer resistance are at 1.5063, 1.5115 and 1.5201. Addionally the 200-day SMA is currently at 1.5012 and could offer some resistance but a close above the 200-day SMA could suggest some upward momentum.

Canadian Dollar Analysis: Are Recent USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Lows in the Rearview Mirror?

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-15 20:00:00
CHF/JPY Technical Outlook – Declining into Big Support, Pattern Emerging
CHF/JPY Technical Outlook – Declining into Big Support, Pattern Emerging
2021-09-15 14:20:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate
2021-09-15 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD Trends and Reversals
Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD Trends and Reversals
2021-09-14 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish