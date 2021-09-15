News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
EUR/USD Setup: How to Trade the US CPI Release
2021-09-14 09:30:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
Brent Crude Outlook: Higher Oil Prices, Hurricane Nicholas & OPEC Revises Demand Forecast
2021-09-14 11:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
2021-09-14 16:09:00
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Gains May Not Last on Possible CPI Overreaction
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Teases Breakout Post CPI - GLD Levels
2021-09-14 19:02:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate

S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Retail investors continue increasing upside bets in S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30
  • This is depicted via IG Client Sentiment, which is usually a contrarian indicator
  • Check out this week’s webinar recording for deeper look into how this tool works

Taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail traders appear to be increasing upside exposures in major benchmark stock indices such as the S&P 500, Dow Jones and DAX 30. IGCS is typically a contrarian indicator, especially in trending markets. If investors continue buying into recent price action, then there risks being further downside room for these indices. To learn more about using this tool in your own trading strategy, check out the recording of this week’s webinar that I hosted.

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 46% of retail traders are net-long the S&P 500. Upside exposure has increased by 10.88% and 31.80% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment. Since most traders are still net-short, it suggests prices may keep rising. However, the recent shifts in positioning are tilting the S&P 500 outlook to the downside.

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate

Technical Analysis

S&P 500 futures declined to test the floor of what appears to be a bearish Rising Wedge that has its roots from March. As such, there could be a higher chance of a bounce from here that could send the index back towards the ceiling of the wedge, resuming the broader uptrend. On the other hand, a daily close under the floor may open the door to testing the 100-day Simple Moving Average. Keep a close eye on the key 4347 – 4383 inflection zone.

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate

Chart Created in Trading View

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 58% of retail traders are net-long the Dow Jones. Upside exposure has increased by 17.64% and 9.25% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. That fact that most traders are now net-long hints that prices may continues falling. The recent adjustments in retail trader positioning are further underscoring the outlook to the downside.

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate

Technical Analysis

Dow Jones futures look increasingly vulnerable to a material turn lower after prices broke under a bearish Rising Wedge chart formation. A daily close under immediate support at 34494 would expose the July low at 33623 as the 200-day SMA slowly creeps closer. The latter could reinstate the dominant focus to the upside, but getting to the line entails a drop in excess of 4%. Resuming the uptrend would place the focus on resistance at 35547, the current all-time high.

Dow Jones Futures Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate

Chart Created in Trading View

DAX 30 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 43% of retail traders are net-long the DAX 30. Upside exposure has increased by 1.68% and 11.51% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. Since the majority of traders are still net-short, IGCS suggests that prices may rise. However, the recent shifts in retail trader positioning warn that prices may reverse lower.

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate

Technical Analysis

The DAX 30 arguably remains in broad consolidation since June. Although, rising support from December 2020 seems to be guiding the index to the upside. That said, prices are once again sitting on the cusp of the trendline. A bounce from here could see the DAX revisit the August all-time high just shy of 16042. Otherwise, clearing under rising support exposes the 200-day SMA, which may reinstate the focus to the upside down the road.

DAX 30 Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from September 14th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

