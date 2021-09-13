Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Stabilizes After Litecoin (LTC/USD) Flare

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
US Dollar Drop Slows, Will Gains Resume? EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-09-12 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election
2021-09-12 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-09-13 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election
2021-09-12 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunge Searches for Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-09-13 17:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @Trinhnomics: Good morning! All about inflation again! Dejavu! Okay, why? Well, look at US PPI, off the chart in August at 8.3%YoY on su…
  • Litecoin has surged over 30% after Walmart announced a major partnership with cryptocurrency, allowing shoppers in all eCommerce stores to make payments using Litecoin (LTC) from October 1st. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/Cj0sS03xYc https://t.co/ZYFZ86VLVw
  • Ethereum finds support around $3,200, now eyeing 0.618 retracement and $3,400 above $ETHUSD #Ethereum https://t.co/LsvbisYnZv
  • Ethereum finds support around $3,200, now eyeing 0.618 retracement and $3,400 above $ETHUSD #Ethereum https://t.co/K1u8Q7ppZI
  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Stabilizes After Litecoin (LTC/USD) Flare https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/09/13/Bitcoin-BTC-BTCUSD-Stabilizes-after-Litecoin-LTC-USD-LTCUSD-Flare.html #Bitcoin https://t.co/Oo4oO6aZ5U
  • The morning bounce in risk assets continues to retreat through the active NY trading session. $SPX is putting pressure on channel support back to the pandemic-low and is working on its first 6-day drop since Feb 28, 2020 https://t.co/x2IxPrb650
  • The US Dollar came into the week with a resistance test, but prices have softened as the USD has pulled back, pushing the focus to tomorrow’s CPI report. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/v6BAecrH7R https://t.co/glDyCDJotq
  • Treasuries catching a bid during trade, with the 10-year Treasury yield declining to 1.32% $ZN $ZB https://t.co/BdTw9zjDGA
  • 🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (AUG) Actual: $-171B Expected: $-173B Previous: $-302B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-13
  • US inflation grinds higher, rising wedge on US10Y yields suggests potential bearish continuation (bullish for gold). Get your $XAUUSD market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/qVrPYevVqd https://t.co/Dshu1vVZwQ
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Stabilizes After Litecoin (LTC/USD) Flare

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Stabilizes After Litecoin (LTC/USD) Flare

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Litecoin, LTC/USD Talking Points:

Advertisement

The week started with a jolt of excitement as news circulated that Wal Mart had announced that they were going to start accepting Litecoin cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

This announcement came completely out of the blue, but it seemed as though it could’ve been a strong endorsement for the crypto space with one of the world’s largest retailers beginning to accept payment in the medium.

Only problem: The report turned out to be fake, and has later been walked back both by Litecoin and by Wal Mart, leaving the cryptocurrency to fall back to earlier levels after a flare that accounted for about 35% in around 15 minutes.

There’s a lot to unpack here, which I’ll get into at after the chart.

Litecoin (LTC/USD) Four-Hour Price Chart

Litecoin LTC/USD Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Litecoin on Tradingview

Litecoin Volatility Flare & Repercussions

The positive sign taken from this morning’s volatility is that we have a pretty clear signal of what can push crypto markets higher, and that’s wider-scale adoption. Wal Mart backing a coin, even Litecoin, can bring a massive impact in a very short period of time. Case in point, Litecoin gained more than 35% in about 15 minutes on a single-source report.

So, the volatility is there and there remains a considerable force on the sidelines that can push a significant amount of capital into the space at a moments notice on news of some bullish factor.

The other side of the argument: This is the type of thing that regulators generally look to control, and with such an emblematic example of this showing up this morning, there’s yet another case for regulators to investigate when looking to better manage cryptocurrencies.

This can be a good thing, too, especially for those with long-term crypto aspirations, as regulation feels unavoidable on a long enough time line.

But, case in point to the excitement factor: Bitcoin put in a strong move with similar hues to the Litecoin breakout earlier this morning. Of course, no announcement was made on Bitcoin, but the seeming fact of Wal Mart accepting Litecoin could be seen as a greater step for Bitcoin adoption, as well.

That bullish flare in Bitcoin ran up to find resistance at a key level, a price that I was previously plotting as support, showing around the 46,847 level on the chart, derived from a Fibonacci retracement taken from the Jan 22-April 14 major move. Another support zone lurks below, confluent between two Fibonacci levels plotted at 41,628 and 42,588.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

Bitcoin Four-Hour Price Chart

BTCUSD Bitcoin four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
2021-09-13 20:00:00
US Stock Market Forecast: Technology Sector (XLK) Remains Bullish
US Stock Market Forecast: Technology Sector (XLK) Remains Bullish
2021-09-10 13:00:00
US Dollar Downtrend Fizzling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Downtrend Fizzling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-09-10 02:00:00
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
2021-09-09 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin