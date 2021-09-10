US Stock Market Forecast: Technology Sector (XLK) Remains Bullish

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 27, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-09-10 13:25:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 03, 2021 00:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,969.90.
2021-09-10 14:25:00
Hang Seng Index Higher as Risk Turns On But AUD/USD Can’t Catch A Bid. Where To From Here?
2021-09-10 06:34:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
2021-09-09 18:01:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NZD/USD appears to be on track to test the monthly high (0.7170) as it trades back above the 200-Day SMA (0.7115). Get your market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/7LIQrNvGYK https://t.co/W5fVzlJ2Ix
  • #Bitcoin Outlook: $BTCUSD Plunges to Trend Support- Battle Lines Drawn - https://t.co/KsWEqhnQ0P https://t.co/c4qZQEHUIo
  • Bloomberg News reports that the Biden administration is weighing a new investigation into Chinese subsidies and their damage to the U.S. economy as a way to pressure Beijing on trade $RUT $USD $XAUUSD
  • Biden team weighs China trade probe in bid to pressure Beijing #trading $SPX $DJI $NDX
  • Cleveland Fed President Mester says she supports taper this year (somewhat dovish for this hawk as I'd expect insinuation of September) and winding fully down through the first half of next year. Plays down concern over the Delta variant impact on the economy
  • After another morning reversal, the Dow is working on its fifth consecutive slide and pressuring technical support. My $DJIA trendline here stretches back to Nov and that's the SMA. Where do you think the line in the sand is? #Technicals https://t.co/XOFntzZVxr
  • TAX PART OF DEMOCRATS'S $3.5T PLAN COULD BE READY BY MONDAY $USD $SPX #TRADING
  • 🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-10
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (JUL) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.6% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-10
  • 🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (AUG) Actual: 2.4% Expected: 4.4% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-10
US Stock Market Forecast: Technology Sector (XLK) Remains Bullish

US Stock Market Forecast: Technology Sector (XLK) Remains Bullish

Ryan Grace, Paul Robinson,

Key Talking Points:

  • Defensive stocks continue to outperform
  • Tech stocks are also on the charge
  • XLK may present traders with a bullish opportunity
Advertisement

Defensive Equity Sectors Continue To Outperform As Stocks Grind Higher

As we head into the end of this shortened holiday week, we’re seeing broadening selling pressures across U.S. equities. Though, it should be noted, sector performance still looks generally constructive on both a one and three month trending basis.

Industrials (XLI) -1.41% and Materials (XLB) -1.68% are worst performing sectors on the week thus far, while both the Consumer Discretionary (XLY) +0.36% and Utility (XLU) +0.14% sectors are trading slightly in positive territory.

S&P 500 Equity Sector Performance (9-9-21)

US Stock Market Forecast: Technology Sector (XLK) Remains Bullish

On a monthly basis, equity sector returns continue to align with a macroeconomic regime of marginally slower growth and historically elevated inflation. Hence the continued outperformance across defensive sectors such as Real Estate (XLRE) and Utilities (XLU) and large-cap growth via Technology (XLK) and Communications (XLC), the latter of which encompass the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google).

XLK Daily Chart (Chart Reamins Constructive)

xlk daily chart

Further illustrating this is the trending outperformance of the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) +12.96% 3M versus the Russell 2000 (IWM) -3.56% 3M at the time of writing.

Equity Index ETF Performance (9-9-21)

US Stock Market Forecast: Technology Sector (XLK) Remains Bullish

Not to mention the intermediate term inverse correlations between these sector ETFs and U.S. Treasury 10-Year Yields (TNX). Correlation is not causation, but if we believe falling treasury yields are a function of lower growth expectations, this supports the view these sectors could continue to outperform during an economic slowdown.

Equity Sector ETF / UST 10YR Yield Correlation Matrix

US Stock Market Forecast: Technology Sector (XLK) Remains Bullish

Now, risk can materialize at any moment, and/or we could see a reversal among underperforming cyclical sectors. But, if our view is that we remain in this “stagflationary” economic environment and equities drift higher, why not stick with what’s been working? Below we’ve included an examples of a defined risk/reward options strategy that may be worth considering, should this play out

Trade Set-up XLK Vertical Call Spread

Buying a vertical call spread in the Technology sector ETF XLK is a potential way to express a short-term bullish view on the sector.

The following example illustrates buying the 158 strike call option in the September (9/17) monthly expiration and selling the 160 strike call option in the same September (9/17) expiration period to create a bullish call spread. At the time of writing, this spread is trading for roughly $1.00, which gives the spread a risk/reward ratio of 1 to 1.

Assuming this trade is filled at a cost of $1.00, its maximum potential profit is $100, should the price of the XLK be above $160 per share on the trade’s expiration date of 9/17. If the price of XLK is below $158 per share at expiration, the spread has a maximum potential risk of $100. The underlying break-even price for this spread is $159 per share and can also be traded out of at any point leading up to expiration.

*It should be noted that this is a short-term trade with only 8 days until expiration. Additionally, there is added exercise/assignment risk, if the price of XLK is between $158 and $160 and the trade is not closed prior to the end of trading on the expiration date of 9/17.

XLK Vertical Call Spread Risk Profile

US Stock Market Forecast: Technology Sector (XLK) Remains Bullish

Source: tastyworks Desktop Trading Platform

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Downtrend Fizzling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Downtrend Fizzling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-09-10 02:00:00
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
2021-09-09 05:00:00
Norwegian Krone Technical Analysis: Will Recent EUR/NOK, USD/NOK Gains Last?
Norwegian Krone Technical Analysis: Will Recent EUR/NOK, USD/NOK Gains Last?
2021-09-09 03:00:00
US Dollar Downtrend Fizzling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Downtrend Fizzling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-09-09 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100