US Dollar Downtrend Gathers Momentum: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Analysis: Down, Up or Sideways for the Euro?
2021-09-02 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report
2021-09-02 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Emerges as OPEC Keeps Crude Production Steady
2021-09-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
Dow Jones Ends Solid Month on a Downbeat as ASX 200 Focuses on a Rising Wedge
2021-09-01 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes Covid, Initial Jobless Claims as NFP Nears
2021-09-02 02:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term View
2021-09-01 14:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Ethereum/Bitcoin spread - Bitcoin playing catch up after three strong days of Ethereum gains..#eth #ethereum #btc #bitcoin #ethbtc @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/cIqh4SEpAp
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 9% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Unemployment Change (AUG) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -197.8K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • 🇨🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 0.9% Expected: 0.8% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • 🇨🇭 Retail Sales YoY (JUL) Actual: -2.6% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/DpbJxQwybY
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) due at 06:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.8% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Retail Sales YoY (JUL) due at 06:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/6HUOjRek7I
US Dollar Downtrend Gathers Momentum: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

US Dollar Downtrend Gathers Momentum: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar may be increasingly vulnerable to the Singapore Dollar after USD/SGD broke under the floor of a bearish Double Top chart formation. That has opened the door to extending the near-term downtrend towards lows from June. Prices also took out the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), but the 100-day line has held. The latter could still maintain the dominant focus to the upside since June. Otherwise, clearing the line may increase the odds of extending the downtrend.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Downtrend Gathers Momentum: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

The US Dollar is losing material ground to the Thai Baht. August was the worst month for USD/THB since November 2020, with last week’s 2.45% drop being the most aggressive 5-day decline since July 2018. Prices have taken out both the 20- and 50-day SMAs. That has exposed a potential rising trendline from February. Further losses may see the pair decline towards that line. If it is confirmed, the pair may pivot higher, resuming the dominant uptrend since earlier this year.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Downtrend Gathers Momentum: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar is facing its next key test against the Philippine Peso. USD/PHP was recently unable to pierce the floor of a bearish Double Top chart pattern. This makes for a key zone of support between 49.67 and 49.84. Turning lower to retest the zone, and subsequently clearing it could open the door to a material turn lower. Such an outcome may place the focus on the 100-day SMA. Otherwise, extending a bounce off the neckline may see the pair revisit the August high.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Downtrend Gathers Momentum: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Chart Created on the IG Trading Platform

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar is also looking vulnerable to the Indonesian Rupiah. USD/IDR confirmed a breakout under rising support from February. Meanwhile, a bearish ‘Death Cross’ emerged between the 20- and 50-day SMAs, underscoring a near-term downward bias. Immediate support seems to be the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 14258, with the May low just under at 14195. Falling under the latter exposes current 2021 lows. In the event of a turn higher, keep a close eye on the SMAs, which may act as new resistance.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Downtrend Gathers Momentum: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Analysis: Down, Up or Sideways for the Euro?
EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Analysis: Down, Up or Sideways for the Euro?
2021-09-02 03:00:00
Ethereum Breaks Out, Bitcoin Bounces Back and Cardano Sets Up Under 3.0000
Ethereum Breaks Out, Bitcoin Bounces Back and Cardano Sets Up Under 3.0000
2021-09-01 18:14:00
Gold and Silver Price Outlook: Rising Long Bets Warn to Proceed with Caution
Gold and Silver Price Outlook: Rising Long Bets Warn to Proceed with Caution
2021-09-01 05:00:00
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
2021-08-31 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR