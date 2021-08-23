Bitcoin Breakout Finds Fibo Resistance, Cardano (ADA/USD) Fresh Highs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
UK, EZ PMIs Drop But Retain Good Momentum - EUR, GBP Drifting Higher
2021-08-23 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Price Outlook: PMI Data Eyed Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-23 14:15:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Price Outlook: PMI Data Eyed Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-23 14:15:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Out Above 1800 - GLD Levels
2021-08-23 16:34:00
Gold Prices Eyeing Resistance at 1785 as Traders Await Jackson Hole
2021-08-23 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
UK, EZ PMIs Drop But Retain Good Momentum - EUR, GBP Drifting Higher
2021-08-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Struggles to Clear 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-23 19:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: More Tapering Hints at Jackson Hole
2021-08-21 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.02% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.09% France 40: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nrxv0ooyEj
  • EUR/USD making a sustained move higher as risk-on sentiment prevails. Now trading just south of 1.1750 $EURUSD https://t.co/Nh27LnOFsi
  • DXY hit new year high last week, in retreat mode for now. Watch support as trend is favorable for higher prices. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/XaeigS4Jm5 https://t.co/OhzaFlfeIX
  • Bitcoin Breakout Finds Fibo Resistance, Cardano (ADA/USD) Fresh Highs https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/08/23/Bitcoin-BTC-BTCUSD-Breakout-Finds-Fibo-Resistance-Cardano-ADA-ADAUSD-Fresh-Highs.html #Bitcoin #Cardano https://t.co/lgzti3g9ge
  • The anti-Dollar move is strong, but there is a little extra drive to the $GBPUSD rebound as it comes off its head-and-shoulders neckline (1.3600) back into range: https://t.co/tZrvs4Pxi0
  • Gold pushing higher on the day, most notably reclaiming the $1,800 handle $XAUUSD #Gold https://t.co/PJAkMCJ4fs
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.50% Gold: 1.32% Oil - US Crude: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Mo7AKimEbv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 86.82%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XicnogDiMM
  • Copper prices have clawed back their losses – but have gains have not been enough just yet to change the tone. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/55bxAVU2R7 https://t.co/pwevkvgASN
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.00% Wall Street: 0.79% FTSE 100: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.06% France 40: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Sq96RwfxVL
Bitcoin Breakout Finds Fibo Resistance, Cardano (ADA/USD) Fresh Highs

Bitcoin Breakout Finds Fibo Resistance, Cardano (ADA/USD) Fresh Highs

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Cardano, ADA/USD Talking Points:

Advertisement

The crypto rally has continued through another weekend of trade, and this time we have Bitcoin moving back above the 50k marker for the first time since mid-May. Sunday saw a quick support test at an area of prior resistance, after which bulls pounced to drive the coin back above the 50k marker.

Resistance showed up soon after, however, as a Fibonacci retracement plotted at 50,554 ended up catching the high before prices pulled back below the 50k psychological level.

To learn more about Fibonacci or psychological levels, check out DailyFX Education

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart

BTCUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

At this point, it appears that a bit of short-term support is showing around a batch of prior swing-highs that had built ahead of the breakout.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Four-Hour Price Chart

Bitcoin Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Cardano Continues Breakout – Fresh All Time Highs

While a number of cryptocurrencies have remained on the move, it’s Cardano that’s starting to get more and more attention. Ethereum co-creator and Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson announced the Alonzo hard fork earlier this month, which would make Cardano closer to Ethereum in the fact that smart contracts can be coded on the blockchain. This would provide a significant amount of additional utility to Cardano and given that it’s one of the few ‘green’ cryptocurrencies out there, using proof-of-stake protocol versus proof-of-work, and there could be considerable interest continuing to percolate in this area.

After bottoming out in the support zone around the $1 marker in late-July, Cardano has continued to breakout through August and is now staring down the $3 marker. Friday and Saturday saw prices get caught at the prior all-time-high, around the 2.45 mark, but a strong breakout on Sunday has thus far continued through Monday. The downside of such a move is a lack of support potential in the proximity, but given how strong the breakout has come in, traders might expect corresponding pullbacks to carry a similar magnitude. So caution continues to be of the upmost importance as volatility continues at a very strong pace.

Cardano Daily Price Chart

Cardano Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Cardano on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-08-20 12:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-20 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Road Ahead Remains Bleak: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, AUD/CAD, EUR/CAD
Canadian Dollar Road Ahead Remains Bleak: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, AUD/CAD, EUR/CAD
2021-08-20 02:00:00
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
2021-08-19 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum