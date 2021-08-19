News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 02:30:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-19 04:00:00
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 02:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Drop as US Dollar Approaches Fresh 2021 High
2021-08-19 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – More of the Same Ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole
2021-08-18 09:06:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Possible Despite Weak UK Inflation
2021-08-18 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇳🇱 Unemployment Rate (JUL) Actual: 3.1% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 83.43%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.62%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/P2JHi8UKR7
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/wkrIzB6YMd
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.27% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.40% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/kEtY1lLYEa
  • Heads Up:🇳🇱 Unemployment Rate (JUL) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.07% US 500: -0.10% FTSE 100: -0.57% France 40: -0.61% Germany 30: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KZLYl8cIPR
  • RT @FxWestwater: #Gold Prices Drop as US Dollar Approaches Fresh 2021 High Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/08/19/Gold-Prices-Drop-as-US-Dollar-Approaches-Fresh-2021-High.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr $DXY $XAU $XAUUSD https://t.co/hN…
  • Do you know how to Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/itWRkRe6Zh
  • RT @FxWestwater: The US Dollar $DXY index is attempting to break into fresh 2021 highs. At the same time, a former Rising Wedge pattern's s…
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.38% Silver: -1.00% Oil - US Crude: -1.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/te455xi2AQ
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings

Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Retail investors are seemingly increasing upside bets in US and European stocks
  • Contrarian signals warn Dow Jones, S&P 500 and DAX 30 could be vulnerable
  • Technical analysis seems to be showing that there is room for some weakness

According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail investors appear to be increasing upside exposure in indices such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and DAX 30. IGCS is usually a contrarian indicator, especially in trending markets. If traders continue buying into recent price action seen in North American and European stock markets, then there may be room for further downside potential in prices.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 37% of retail traders are net-long the Dow Jones. Upside exposure has increased by 2.10% and 87.86% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The fact that investors are still net-short suggests that prices may continue rising. However, recent shifts in positioning warn that there may be room for near-term losses in the Dow Jones.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings

Technical Analysis

Dow Jones futures may be vulnerable to a deeper turn lower in the near term. Prices have confirmed the formation of a bearish Hanging Man candlestick pattern. A drop through the 35000 - 34760 inflection zone exposes the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The latter could reinstate the dominant focus to the upside. Otherwise, taking it out may open the door to facing lows from June.

Dow Jones Futures Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings

Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 34% of retail traders are net-long the S&P 500. Upside exposure has increased by 6.36% and 10.01% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The fact that traders are still net-short hints that prices may continue rising. However, recent changes in sentiment are warning that the S&P 500 could continue lower from here.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings

Technical Analysis

S&P 500 futures may be at risk of extending recent losses. Prices have also left behind a bearish Hanging Man candlestick formation, subsequently finding follow through. A drop through the 4416 – 4383 inflection zone would expose the 100-day SMA, which may reinstate the dominant focus to the upside later on. Negative RSI divergence was showing that upside momentum was fading prior to the recent turn lower.

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings

Chart Created in Trading View

DAX 30 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 24% of retail investors are net-long the DAX 30. Upside exposure has increased by 26.97% and 40.85% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The fact that traders are still net-short suggests that prices may continue rising. However, recent shifts in positioning are warning that the DAX 30 could extend recent losses.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings

Technical Analysis

The DAX 30 could be vulnerable after prices left behind a bearish Shooting Star candlestick formation. However, subsequent follow-through has been noticeably missing. That is arguably undermining the presence of the Shooting Star. Still, a turn lower from here could bring the downside implications of the candlestick pattern back into focus as well as the 100-day SMA.

DAX 30 Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from August 18th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-18 21:00:00
Dogecoin, Cardano Breakout as Bitcoin, Ethereum Coil for Next Major Moves
Dogecoin, Cardano Breakout as Bitcoin, Ethereum Coil for Next Major Moves
2021-08-16 19:23:00
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
2021-08-16 19:00:00
US Dollar Analysis for the Week Ahead: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Analysis for the Week Ahead: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-08-16 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
US 500
Bearish
Germany 30
Mixed