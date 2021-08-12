News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Defends March Low Despite Slew of Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
2021-08-12 14:00:00
EURUSD Reversal from 1.1700 Fits Range Markets, Contrasts Fed Taper Momentum
2021-08-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Softer US Dollar Despite EIA Report Disappointment
2021-08-12 03:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Rebound Emerges amid Failed Test of July Low
2021-08-11 19:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus
2021-08-12 05:00:00
EURUSD Reversal from 1.1700 Fits Range Markets, Contrasts Fed Taper Momentum
2021-08-12 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls to Face Critical Fibonacci Level
2021-08-12 09:30:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI
2021-08-11 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable After Strong UK GDP Data
2021-08-12 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-08-11 18:35:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI
2021-08-11 17:00:00
US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-08-11 15:38:00
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETHUSD Begins Pullback - ETH Support Levels

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Talking Points:

  • Ethereum ran as much as 91% from the low set just three weeks ago.
  • The bullish trend in ETH/USD is pulling back and the question now is where support may set-in. Below I look at three potential zones of interest.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

The bid has remained strong behind Ethereum as the cryptocurrency’s bullish trend has continued. At this point, ETH/USD is 79% above the July 20th low; but that number was as high as 91% when Ethereum tested a breakout beyond the 3190 level yesterday. That breakout could not hold and prices have pulled back, so the objective at this point becomes seeking out support potential.

There’s a nearby level of note that’s currently being tested and this comes from the Fibonacci retracement that I had pointed out last week on Ethereum. The same retracement helped to define support around the multi-month lows while also offering some instances of short-term resistance. The level at play right now is the 38.2% retracement of that major move, and this provided a brief spot of support on Tuesday. The nearby 3k level is also of interest but given proximity, traders may look at that as confluent with the Fibonacci level plotted at 3055.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

A bit lower is a prior resistance zone that led into the most recent breakout, and this plots from 2867-2915. This area caught a couple of different swing highs back in May and June before coming back as resistance last Friday. Prices broke out over the weekend but quickly checked back to this level for support before jumping up to another fresh high. This zone is also currently confluent with the bullish trendline that can be found by connecting the swing lows over the recent three-week-trend.

To learn more about drawing and working with trendlines, check out DailyFX Education

If those levels do not hold the pullback, a deeper reversal move may be brewing as there’d be a clear sign that momentum is slowing. But – the 50% marker of that Fibonacci retracement could be looked at as an ‘s3’ type of level and this plots around 2645. A hold of support here can open the door to short-term bullish themes and if this level is in-play anytime soon, that would mean bullish reversal potential. A breach below 2645 would be disconcerting for bulls, at which point the environment should be re-assessed regarding trend potential.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Price Chart

ETHUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Ethereum on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus
2021-08-12 05:00:00
Cardano (ADA/USD) Explodes as the Crypto Comeback Continues
2021-08-11 20:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-11 19:30:00
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
2021-08-11 18:00:00
