EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Outlook: Will Upcoming CPI Override Market Calm, Charge Breakdown?
2021-08-11 01:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: Inflation Data Make-or-Break for DXY
2021-08-10 22:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus
2021-08-11 02:00:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound Chances Dwindle as Taper Talk Bets Mount
2021-08-11 03:00:00
EURUSD Outlook: Will Upcoming CPI Override Market Calm, Charge Breakdown?
2021-08-11 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Rises
2021-08-10 08:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Inflation Data Make-or-Break for DXY
2021-08-10 22:05:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation
2021-08-10 20:00:00
Real Time News
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/3uaCyP1fYj
  • RT @FxWestwater: #Gold Price Forecast: Rebound Chances Dwindle as Taper Talk Bets Mount Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/08/11/Gold-Price-Forecast-Rebound-Chances-Dwindle-as-Taper-Talk-Bets-Mount.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr #XAU $XAUUSD https:…
  • The HSI has likely breached an immediate resistance at 26,650 - #HSI chart https://t.co/jtXWY1O6bM
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.15% Oil - US Crude: -0.03% Silver: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zwMJlXjE9U
  • (Sentiment Weekly) Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus #DowJones #SP500 #WallStreet #stocks https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/08/11/Dow-Jones-SP-500-Forecast-Bullish-Contrarian-Trading-Bias-Remains-in-Focus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/pZWPqyM6Zh
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/VtaF6sdQ8V
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AfLunul5cQ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in EUR/GBP are long at 77.35%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 82.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/390AX4uiRR
  • $EURUSD has moved 8 consecutive days lower towards 1.1700 support. With US CPI ahead, will this break, bounce or hold? My twitter poll, IGCS trader positioning and market conditions suggest different outcomes. My take: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/08/11/EURUSD-Outlook-Will-Upcoming-CPI-Override-Market-Calm-Charge-Breakdown.html https://t.co/IeXm5o9Tqd
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/Ta1K85Exxw
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Retail investors continue to heavily short US major benchmark stock indices
  • Rising Dow Jones and S&P 500 short bets offer bullish contrarian trade bias
  • Looking at technical analysis seems to point to a different conclusion however

According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail investors continue to aggressively short US benchmark stock indices such as the Dow Jones and S&P 500. IGCS is usually a contrarian indicator, especially in a trending market. If traders continue selling into recent price action seen on Wall Street, then there may be room for further upside potential in equities. For a detailed analysis about how you can use IGCS in your own trading strategy, check out last week’s recording to my biweekly webinar about the tool.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 20% of retail investors are net-long the Dow Jones. Downside exposure has increased by 14.81% and 20.63% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The fact that traders are net-short hints prices may continue rising. The combination of this and recent shifts in sentiment offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus

Technical Analysis

Dow Jones futures have climbed to record highs as of late, pushing above the 34760 – 35000 resistance zone after months of consolidation. Still, negative RSI divergence shows that upside momentum is fading. That can at times precede a turn lower. Such an outcome could place the focus on the 100-day SMA, which may reinstate the dominant focus to the upside.

Dow Jones Futures Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus

Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge implies that 31% of retail investors are net-long the S&P 500. Upside exposure has increased by 1.62% and 9.07% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The fact that traders are net-short hints that prices may continue rising. The combination of this and recent changes in sentiment are offering a stronger bullish-contrarian trading bias.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus

Technical Analysis

S&P 500 futures are slowing making progress above the 4383 – 4416 resistance zone, but the pace has been quite slow. A Doji candlestick pattern has appeared, which is a sign of indecision. A downside close following the Doji could hint at further losses to come. Negative RSI divergence is also persisting. Keep a close eye on the 100-day SMA in the event of a material turn lower, the line may reinstate the focus to the upside.

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from August 11th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

