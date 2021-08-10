News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Canadian Dollar Analysis, Tough Road Ahead? USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD – Technical Analysis

USD/CAD Outlook

The Canadian Dollar may be vulnerable against the US Dollar after USD/CAD formed a ‘Golden Cross’ between the 50- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). The pair was initially on its way lower after establishing the 1.2748 – 1.2808 resistance zone, but support seemed to be established at 1.2423. Resuming June’s bottom could see the pair revisit the current 2021 peak at 1.2881. Otherwise, falling under the SMAs may open the door to aiming back at lows from earlier this year.

Canadian Dollar Analysis, Tough Road Ahead? USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/CAD Outlook

The Canadian Dollar could be setting up to resume its advance against the Australian Dollar since AUD/CAD topped in February. While the pair formed a Bullish Engulfing in early August, a combination of the 0.9248 – 0.9294 inflection zone and the ceiling of a falling channel pointed the cross back lower. Resuming this year’s top entails clearing 0.9146, exposing the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 0.9104. In the event of a breakout above the channel, keep a close eye on the 100-day SMA. It could still reinstate the focus to the downside.

Canadian Dollar Analysis, Tough Road Ahead? USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD

Chart Created in TradingView

NZD/CAD Outlook

The Canadian Dollar could still be at risk to the New Zealand Dollar. While NZD/CAD’s momentum above a bullish Falling Wedge has somewhat faded, a ‘Golden Cross’ between the 50- and 100-day SMAs may form in the coming days. That could reinforce the dominant narrative to the upside. Shooting past the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.8879 exposes the 0.8980 – 0.9011 inflection zone. On the other hand, clearing under the SMAs may open the door to retesting the 0.8577 – 0.8631 support zone.

Canadian Dollar Analysis, Tough Road Ahead? USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/CAD Outlook

The Canadian Dollar also remains vulnerable to the British Pound. GBP/CAD has continued to make upside progress after the pair breached a falling trendline from earlier this year. Granted, recent progress has been slow. A ‘Golden Cross’ recently formed between the 50- and 100-day SMAs, opening the door to a broader upside technical bias. That may see the pair push towards the April high. Negative RSI divergence does show that upside momentum is fading, which can at times precede a turn lower.

Canadian Dollar Analysis, Tough Road Ahead? USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

