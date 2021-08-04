Copper Price (HG) Technical Outlook: Watch Support, Pattern Forming

Copper Futures Technical Highlights:

Copper futures (HG) heading towards big support

Head-and-shoulders pattern potential growing

Copper futures heading towards a significant level of confluent support around the 4.24/21 area. This area is marked by a trend-line from March 2020 and the neckline of a head-and-shoulders pattern that is under development. The pattern hasn’t been validated so we will need to reserve a bearish bias until the neckline is broken. Would-be longs may take interest at support.

For the full details, check out the video above.

Copper Futures (HG) Daily Chart

Copper Futures (HG) Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX