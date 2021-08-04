News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar at the Mercy of Economic Data, ADP Jobs Report in View
2021-08-04 07:13:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for 'Risk' FX
2021-08-03 21:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing $70 Amid Viral Concerns, Small Stockpiles Draw
2021-08-04 06:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Hinges on Oil & Yields
2021-08-03 22:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Renewed Strength Ahead
2021-08-04 12:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-04 05:00:00
Gold Forecast: Gold Edges Higher Ahead of NFP
2021-08-04 12:53:00
Gold Price Forecast: Monotony Continues in XAU/USD as Focus on NFP Increases
2021-08-04 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Edging Higher Ahead of BoE
2021-08-04 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for 'Risk' FX
2021-08-03 21:45:00
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2021-08-04 01:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for 'Risk' FX
2021-08-03 21:45:00
Copper Price (HG) Technical Outlook: Watch Support, Pattern Forming

Copper Price (HG) Technical Outlook: Watch Support, Pattern Forming

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Copper Futures Technical Highlights:

  • Copper futures (HG) heading towards big support
  • Head-and-shoulders pattern potential growing

Copper futures heading towards a significant level of confluent support around the 4.24/21 area. This area is marked by a trend-line from March 2020 and the neckline of a head-and-shoulders pattern that is under development. The pattern hasn’t been validated so we will need to reserve a bearish bias until the neckline is broken. Would-be longs may take interest at support.

For the full details, check out the video above.

Copper Futures (HG) Daily Chart

copper futures daily chart

Copper Futures (HG) Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

