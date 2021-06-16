News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-06-15 18:15:00
Crude Oil Breakout; PTJ and Bitcoin; the Fed versus Inflation Fears - The Macro Setup
2021-06-15 15:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, USD/RUB Outlook : WTI Rising Before Fed, Biden-Putin Summit Volatility Risk
2021-06-16 02:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats Ahead of FOMC, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Lower
2021-06-16 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing
2021-06-16 05:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats Ahead of FOMC, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Lower
2021-06-16 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Extend Lower as Traders Eye FOMC For Tapering Clues
2021-06-16 06:00:00
Gold Price Retreats to Support Ahead of Pivotal FOMC Meeting
2021-06-15 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-06-15 18:15:00
Crude Oil Breakout; PTJ and Bitcoin; the Fed versus Inflation Fears - The Macro Setup
2021-06-15 15:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Breakout; PTJ and Bitcoin; the Fed versus Inflation Fears - The Macro Setup
2021-06-15 15:45:00
USD/JPY Eyes June High Ahead of FOMC amid Recovery in US Yields
2021-06-15 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 Core Inflation Rate YoY (MAY) Actual: 2% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
  • 🇬🇧 Inflation Rate MoM (MAY) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
  • 🇬🇧 Inflation Rate YoY (MAY) Actual: 2.1% Expected: 1.8% Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Inflation Rate MoM (MAY) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Inflation Rate YoY (MAY) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.8% Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Core Inflation Rate YoY (MAY) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.5% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/WZPjlgoE0T
  • (Sentiment Weekly) S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing #SP500 #DowJones #Fed https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/06/16/SP-500-Dow-Jones-Analysis-Rising-Long-Exposure-Seems-Ominous-With-Fed-Nearing.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/gIUD0ZBtJW
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 75.53%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/58IPHQeOAg
  • China to release copper, aluminum, zinc state reserves soon - BBG
S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing

S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Retail investors are increasing their long exposure in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones
  • This leaves the indices at risk ahead of this week’s Fed monetary policy decision
  • S&P 500 left behind a Doji candlestick as the Dow Jones tests key rising support

Heading into the Fed rate decision, IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is showing that retail investors are increasing their long exposure in US equity benchmarks. These include the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. IGCS is usually a contrarian indicator. This could mean that these indices are at risk of losses ahead. For a detailed analysis about how you can apply IGCS in your own trading strategy, check out the recording of my biweekly webinar from earlier this month.

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 43% of retail traders are net-long the S&P 500. Upside exposure is on the rise, increasing by 3.53% and 8.06% from yesterday and last week respectively. The fact that most traders are still net-short hints prices could keep rising. But, recent changes in sentiment do warn that the S&P 500 may reverse lower.

Advertisement
S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing

Technical Analysis

A Doji candlestick pattern has been left behind in the S&P 500. This is a sign of indecision. Given downside confirmation, this could be an early reversal warning. Having said that, keep a close eye on rising support from March 2020. This continues to maintain the dominant upside focus. Further gains would likely place the focus on the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 4320.

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing

Chart Created in Trading View

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 57% of retail traders are net-long the Dow Jones. Upside exposure climbed by 2.41% and 46.92% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The fact traders are now net-long suggests prices may continue falling. Recent changes in sentiment are also further compounding this notion, leaving the Dow Jones vulnerable.

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing

Technical Analysis

Dow Jones futures are once again testing key rising support from March 2020. This is after establishing resistance between 34760 and 35000 on the daily chart below. This also followed negative RSI divergence, a sign of fading upside momentum. A confirmatory close under rising support could open the door to revisiting the 100-day SMA. The latter may then reinstate an upside focus.

Dow Jones Futures Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from June 15th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-15 18:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-06-15 06:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-06-14 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-09 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
US 500
Bearish