Ethereum (ETH/USD) Tests Triangle, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-07 17:30:00
US Dollar Sentiment Weakens, EUR Longs Pick Up, CAD Consolidates - COT Report
2021-06-07 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds
2021-06-07 06:00:00
Crude Oil, Bitcoin (BTC) & AMC Rollercoaster – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-04 14:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-06-07 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion
2021-06-07 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Aiming Higher after Retesting Bull Flag Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-07 19:06:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-07 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-07 17:30:00
US Dollar Sentiment Weakens, EUR Longs Pick Up, CAD Consolidates - COT Report
2021-06-07 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Here are the the results to the Twitter poll I put out Friday asking traders what the best market for trading potential was this week. It's been a while since I've seen the Dollar outrank crypto on anything... https://t.co/e0Mgvkuuai
  • EUR/USD higher on the day but so far failing to materially break above 1.22 $EURUSD https://t.co/j9QKdHtzAv
  • Court document says US Gov't was able to recover 63.7 out of 75 Bitcoin paid in ransom - BBG $BTCUSD #Bitcoin
  • 🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (APR) Actual: $18.61B Expected: $22B Previous: $18.58B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-07
  • 🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (APR) Actual: $18.61B Expected: $22B Previous: $25.84B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-07
  • US recovers millions in cryptocurrency paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers - BBG $BTCUSD #Bitcoin
  • The Canadian Dollar has been very strong since the Bank of Canada’s April rate decision, in which the BoC started to talk about post-pandemic policy while also starting to taper bond purchases. Get your $USDCAD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/33uVtdGJpR https://t.co/LvdxgnjtDG
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (APR) due at 19:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $22B Previous: $25.84B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-07
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.52% Gold: 0.45% Oil - US Crude: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sutXqBfGZU
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in EUR/CHF are long at 77.17%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vG6PswxtIK
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Tests Triangle, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Tests Triangle, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Dogecoin Talking Points

  • It was a relatively quiet weekend in the crypto space with both Bitcoin and Ethereum exhibiting some element of calm.
  • It appears that Elon Musk’s focus is shifting to other alt-coins, and Doge has continued to fall even despite being added to the Coinbase platform recently.
Advertisement

It was an abnormally quiet weekend in crypto even with a certain Twitter account remaining fairly active around the matter. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum remain on their back foot after the May reversal and with threats of additional regulation out of China, rallies in Bitcoin have remained capped as Ethereum appears to be getting slightly greater run against its larger-cap brethren.

As discussed previously, there could be some motive for additional drive into Ethereum, especially for those that believe in a prosperous future around cryptocurrencies. Ethereum has pretty considerable flexibility, highlighted in part by the infrastructure provided for NFT (non-fungible tokens). Also of interest and addressing the claims made by Elon Musk in May that contributed to the crypto sell-off, Ethereum 2.0 is presented as a faster and more energy-efficient manner of exchange.

From the charts, there could be a bullish take on the current Ethereum chart while Bitcoin appears to be a bit weaker. Below, I’m looking at the two hour chart of Ethereum and notice the recent build of an ascending triangle formation. This is noted by horizontal resistance coupled with higher-low support, showing how each resistance inflection appears to be carrying a diminishing impact. Such formations may lead into bullish breakout potential.

To learn more about the ascending triangle formation, check out DailyFX Education

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Two Hour Price Chart

Ethereum Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Ethereum on Tradingview

The longer-term chart below looks at the bigger picture – with the key takeaway here being the 50% retracement of the Jan 11 – May 12 major move. This is relevant as we’ll look at a comparable move in Bitcoin below to help highlight that divergence between the two major crypto markets.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Price Chart

Ethereum Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Ethereum on Tradingview

Bitcoin on Back Foot

Bitcoin was the original and, by many accounts, remains the focal point for the crypto space. Like Ethereum above, Bitcoin has grasped on to a series of higher lows over the past couple weeks. But, the major difference is what’s been happening at resistance or tests of highs. While Ethereum is seeing prices bounce back towards that horizontal resistance, Bitcoin hasn’t and, instead, has been showing lower-highs.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Two-Hour Price Chart

Bitcoin BTCUSD Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Bitcoin Longer-Term

Taking a step back to the Daily for a more apples-to-apples comparison with the above Daily chart on Ethereum, and we can see a pretty large deviation in the bigger picture. While Ethereum is holding above the 50% retracement of that major move, Bitcoin is currently finding resistance at the 76.4% retracement of a similarly-plotted major move.

This gives a much more bearish appearance than what’s showing in Ethereum, as of this writing.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin Daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Dogecoin Holds its Own, but Fails to Explode on Coinbase Inclusion

Until recently, Dogecoin was inaccessible from one of the larger crypto venues in the United States. That has changed, however, as Coinbase has started to list Dogecoin as a tradeable token on their platform.

Interestingly, this hasn’t entailed a massive explosion in the coin’s price and, instead, bears have taken control to push back-below the .3600 level.

What is interesting around Doge is what else was going on: The coin jumped as Elon Musk started tweeting about it earlier this year, culminating with his Saturday Night Live appearance. But recently, he’s appeared to shift his focus to other alt-coins, highlighting another potential shift after previously moving over to Doge from Bitcoin.

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-06-07 03:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-02 21:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Uptrends in Focus as Net-Short Bets Cool
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Uptrends in Focus as Net-Short Bets Cool
2021-06-02 04:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-06-01 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum