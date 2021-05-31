US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-30 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Euro, Dollar, Oil, Bitcoin, RBA Decision, NFPs
2021-05-30 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Euro, Dollar, Oil, Bitcoin, RBA Decision, NFPs
2021-05-30 16:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout
2021-05-27 19:20:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Chinese Manufacturing PMI in Focus
2021-05-31 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Euro, Dollar, Oil, Bitcoin, RBA Decision, NFPs
2021-05-30 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Euro, Dollar, Oil, Bitcoin, RBA Decision, NFPs
2021-05-30 16:00:00
Gold Forecast Bright on Weak USD; Silver Eyes Multi-Year High
2021-05-29 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-30 20:00:00
GBPUSD Price Forecast: Either a New Phase of 15-Month Bull Leg or Reversal
2021-05-30 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-30 20:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-29 16:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #XAUUSD Gold price breached $ 1,910 mark for the first time in over 4 months, buoyed by a weaker USD and falling yields. A key resistance level can be found at $ 1,922. https://t.co/cQESlZ5WEl
  • (ASEAN Special) US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP #USD $USDSGD $USDTHB $USDIDR $USDPHP https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/05/31/US-Dollar-Technical-Forecast-USDSGD-USDTHB-USDIDR-USDPHP.html https://t.co/LlPOI11Osx
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/a1QDYkWBWV
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.52% Oil - US Crude: 0.29% Gold: 0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xugUX43jwV
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WtX6f66D7X
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 82.25%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/k56UXTC2tS
  • Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Chinese Manufacturing PMI in Focus https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/31/Dow-Jones-Hang-Seng-ASX-200-Outlook-Chinese-Manufacturing-PMI-in-Focus.html https://t.co/B5bvPeCfW2
  • 🇨🇳 Non Manufacturing PMI (MAY) Actual: 55.2 Previous: 54.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-31
  • 🇨🇳 NBS Manufacturing PMI (MAY) Actual: 51 Expected: 51.1 Previous: 51.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-31
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Non Manufacturing PMI (MAY) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 54.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-31
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar resumed decline against ASEAN currencies this past week
  • USD/SGD eyeing early 2021 low, USD/THB may bounce on key SMA
  • USD/IDR faces early May trough, will USD/PHP set new 2021 lows?

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar extended losses against the Singapore Dollar, with USD/SGD closing at its lowest since late February on the daily chart below. Prices also took out the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.3238, exposing the 1.3158 – 1.3238 support zone. However, positive RSI divergence shows that downside momentum is fading, warning that a turn higher could be in store. Such an outcome may place the focus on the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). The latter may reinstate a downside bias.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

USD/THB continues to brew a bullish Cup and Handle chart pattern. Prices continue consolidating within the handle, defined by a falling channel on the daily chart below. The Thai Baht is now facing the 50-day SMA which may act as support and push the pair back towards the ceiling of the handle. A breakout above the pattern could open the door to resuming the former uptrend that occurred in March. Such an outcome may open the door to revisiting the July high. Otherwise, eyes will be on the May low.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar resumed its decline against the Indonesian Rupiah, with USD/IDR turning lower just under the 50-day SMA. A bearish crossover that occurred with the 20-day SMA earlier in May signaled that the bias likely tilted lower. The pair is also playing out the downside implications of a Rising Wedge after breaking under one in April. Eyes are on the May low, taking it out may open the door to visiting current 2021 lows. Otherwise, a bounce may put the 50-day SMA back into focus.

For updates on ASEAN currencies as they break key technical levels, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

USD/PHP is facing the outer boundary of the key 47.6780 – 47.8670 support zone, with the pair on the cusp of setting new lows for this year. However, positive RSI divergence is present, warning that a turn higher may be in store. Such an outcome may place the focus on the 20-day SMA, which may reinstate the downside focus. Resuming February’s top would expose the 123.6% Fibonacci extension level at 47.5795. Beyond that is the 138.2% point at 47.4678.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-29 19:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecast: Retail Traders Resume Selling, More Gains Ahead?
Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecast: Retail Traders Resume Selling, More Gains Ahead?
2021-05-26 04:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-05-24 03:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Analysis: Panic Selling Hits Cryptos
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Analysis: Panic Selling Hits Cryptos
2021-05-20 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR