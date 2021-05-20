Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Analysis: Panic Selling Hits Cryptos

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Sinks as FOMC Minutes Show Threat of Fed Tapering
2021-05-19 22:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Establishes Double Top Formation in May
2021-05-19 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as US-Iran Nuclear Talks, Stockpiles Eyed
2021-05-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Marches Lower After FOMC Minutes, Sentiment Turns to AU Jobs Report
2021-05-19 23:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-19 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout Above Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-19 20:20:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges as Crypto Crumbles– XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-05-19 15:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out
2021-05-19 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
US Dollar May Rise if FOMC Minutes Reveal Inflation Debate
2021-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heading into Thursday the Dollar has put in for a very tentative rebound, Nasdaq 100 bounced on a year-long channel support but Bitcoin dropped below its 200DMA for the first time in 385 trading days. Which, if any of these, are true trends? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/20/Dollar-Recovery-and-Risk-Shudder-After-FOMC-and-Crypto-Headlines-Whats-Next.html https://t.co/spMcrtHEqY
  • (Tech Special) Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Analysis: Panic Selling Hits Cryptos #Bitcoin #ethereum #eth #litecoin #ltc https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/05/20/Bitcoin-BTC-Ethereum-ETH-Litecoin-LTC-Analysis-Panic-Selling-Hits-Cryptos.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/g6CLfvMW5H
  • Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato says he is hopeful to see shots increase as more vaccines are approved - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.17% Gold: 0.14% Silver: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5nNXkAb9CH
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4CqvTpbi3c
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD Gyrates Following Mixed Jobs Data $AUDUSD Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/20/Australian-Dollar-Analysis-AUDUSD-Gyrates-Following-Mixed-Jobs-Data.html https://t…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.68%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 67.62%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Izyzlnx8Vz
  • RT @KyleR_IG: The Australian economy shed -30.6k jobs for the month of April (Est: 17.5k), but the unemployment rate dips to 5.5% owing to…
  • 🇳🇱 Unemployment Rate (APR) Actual: 3.4% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-20
  • Pressure on #Bitcoin appears to be easing, with BTC buyers stepping in after overnight selling drove price down near the psychologically important 30,000 level. https://t.co/9Hmlqpucwj
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Analysis: Panic Selling Hits Cryptos

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Analysis: Panic Selling Hits Cryptos

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD),Litecoin (LTC/USD), Technical Analysis – Talking Points

  • Marketwide volatility hit cryptocurrencies on worst day since early 2020
  • Bitcoin could be vulnerable after prices took out the key 200-day SMA
  • Ethereum eyeing 100-day SMA, Litecoin took out medium-term trendline

Bitcoin Technical Outlook

Bitcoin suffered its worst daily drop in over 14 months on Wednesday. Weakness wasn’t just isolated to BTC, but felt throughout digital currencies in one amplified move. This was a pronounced marketwide reaction that wiped out about US$1 trillion from the total crypto market cap. So where does this leave Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin from a technical perspective? What could traders expect in the event of deeper losses?

BTC/USD completed the downside target implied from a bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern. This is something that I warned about in late April. However, prices swiftly bounced off the key 28732 – 30407 support zone as the cryptocurrency struggled to confirm a drop through the 30k handle. Dip buyers stepped in, trimming a decent chunk of losses.

Still, all eyes are now on the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). It seems that Bitcoin has taken it out. A subsequent downside close after could paint a still-vulnerable road ahead for the cryptocurrency. Such an outcome would likely place the focus back on January lows. In the event of a turn higher, a push above the 43016 – 44850 inflection zone could open the door to more gains.

BTC/USD - Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Analysis: Panic Selling Hits Cryptos

Chart Created in TradingView

Ethereum Technical Outlook

Ethereum also suffered its worst daily performance in over 14 months. The drop through the 38.2% level and midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement at 2974 and 2540 respectively took out the 50-day SMA. ETH/USD briefly dropped under the 100-day SMA, but dip buyers restored some upward momentum. A push back above the 50-day line could open the door to reversing the near-term downtrend. Otherwise, the 2038 – 1942 inflection zone could come into focus as key support. Dropping through it exposes lows from February and March, as well as the 200-day SMA.

ETH/USD - Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Analysis: Panic Selling Hits Cryptos

Chart Created in TradingView

Litecoin Technical Outlook

Litecoin may be at risk to extending losses after LTC/USD closed under rising support from late 2020. The cryptocurrency also took out the 223 – 207 support zone, failing to overcome the 153 – 167 range thereafter as prices left behind a large shadow. That is where the 200-day SMA came in to maintain the dominant focus to the upside. A push higher from here could place the focus on rising support, which could act as new resistance. Otherwise, extending losses exposes the January low at 112.

LTC/USD - Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Analysis: Panic Selling Hits Cryptos

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-19 21:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Buying the Dip? 2020 Trendlines Eyed
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Buying the Dip? 2020 Trendlines Eyed
2021-05-19 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-05-18 05:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-05-17 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum
Litecoin