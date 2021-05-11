British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP. GBP/JPY in Focus After Sterling’s Jump

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, GBPUSD and Nasdaq Outlook: Key Levels and Events Ahead
2021-05-11 03:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese, German, US Inflation Rates; Banxico Rate Decision; US Retail Sales
2021-05-10 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Eyes EIA Report as Pipeline Shutdown, India Fog Outlook
2021-05-11 03:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-10 21:30:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-10 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: Gold Volatility Surging as Real Yields Tumble
2021-05-10 22:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP. GBP/JPY in Focus After Sterling’s Jump
2021-05-11 04:00:00
EURUSD, GBPUSD and Nasdaq Outlook: Key Levels and Events Ahead
2021-05-11 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pares Post-NFP Decline as US Treasury Yields Recover
2021-05-10 19:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese, German, US Inflation Rates; Banxico Rate Decision; US Retail Sales
2021-05-10 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Retail FX traders (at IG) have pushed up their long $USDCAD position to levels not seen in years which has nudged the net long to approximately 85% of open interest. They are fighting that trend https://t.co/eIOcdLiPik
  • Risk trends is the focus to start this week with the Nasdaq 100 dragging sentiment down through the close of the NY session. My attention is on the Dollar as pairs like $GBPUSD stare down major resistance or reversal: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/11/EURUSD-GBPUSD-and-Nasdaq-Outlook-Key-Levels-and-Events-Ahead.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/72GGBPMNcw
  • White House monitoring supply shortages in parts of the southeast -BBG
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/RAtsYwpmXl
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.01% Silver: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tutt3qyxXf
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6eNDJ7TSti
  • 🇵🇭 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q1) Actual: 0.3% Previous: 5.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • 🇵🇭 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q1) Actual: -4.2% Expected: -3% Previous: -8.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.65%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qj50s6GehY
  • Nasdaq 100 Tumbles on Inflation Fears, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 May Fall https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/11/Nasdaq-100-Tumbles-on-Inflaiton-Fears-Nikkei-225-and-ASX-200-May-Fall.html https://t.co/cGT9iUQosh
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP. GBP/JPY in Focus After Sterling’s Jump

British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP. GBP/JPY in Focus After Sterling’s Jump

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

British Pound, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY – Technical Outlook

  • The British Pound gained aggressively, but key technical levels did hold
  • GBP/USD is eyeing the February peak before targeting highs from 2018
  • EUR/GBP facing support, GBP/JPY may also end up targeting 2018 high

The British Pound closed at its highest against the US Dollar since late February as GBP/USD shot past the key 1.4006 resistance level. The pair may be reading to extend the dominant uptrend since last year’s bottom, but there remain key technical obstacles ahead. Prices still need to take out the February 24th high, but immediately above that is the 1.4278 – 1.4377 resistance zone.

The latter is composed of highs from 2018. As such, this zone could come into focus as key resistance and turn prices lower. The 100-day Simple Moving Average may reinstate the dominant upside focus in the event of a deeper drop. Clearing the 1.3671 – 1.3779 support range would subsequently expose the 1.3447 inflection point. Otherwise, uptrend resumption has the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 1.4454 in focus.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP. GBP/JPY in Focus After Sterling’s Jump

Chart Created in TradingView

The British Pound may be attempting to regain its footing against the Euro following recent consolidation. EUR/GBP once again rejected the 0.8731 – 0.8695 resistance zone, turning lower to close under the minor 14.6% Fibonacci extension at 0.8609. The close on May 10th was unable to convincingly take out the April 19th low. A further downside day could pave the way to revisit the April low.

In the event of a turn higher, the 100-day SMA could maintain the focus to the downside. Such an outcome may pave the way to test the 0.8540 inflection point before targeting 0.8472. Subsequently taking out the latter would expose lows from 2020, making for a zone of support between 0.8282 and 0.8339. Pushing above 0.8731 may open the door to revisiting the 0.8861 – 0.8881 inflection range.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP. GBP/JPY in Focus After Sterling’s Jump

Chart Created in TradingView

The British Pound close at its highest since April 2018 against the Japanese Yen. But, GBP/JPY wasn’t able to maintain a push above 153.85, which is the peak from that month. Persistent negative RSI divergence since February has been showing fading upside momentum. At times, this can precede a turn lower. That may place the focus on rising support from February – red parallel lines on the daily chart below.

Below that is the key 149.38 – 148.53 support zone before eyeing the 100-day SMA. The latter may reinstate the focus to the upside in the event of a material turn lower. Otherwise, pushing above 153.85 exposes the peak from 2018 at 156.61. Getting there entails closing above the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 155.41.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP. GBP/JPY in Focus After Sterling’s Jump

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-10 21:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Analysis: Will Trend Reversal Clues Play Out?
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Analysis: Will Trend Reversal Clues Play Out?
2021-05-07 02:00:00
US Dollar Analysis, Downside Bias May Hold: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Analysis, Downside Bias May Hold: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-05-06 06:00:00
S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Rising Long Bets Hint Prices May Turn Lower
S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Rising Long Bets Hint Prices May Turn Lower
2021-05-05 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Bearish
GBP/JPY
Bullish