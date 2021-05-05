S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Rising Long Bets Hint Prices May Turn Lower

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted Lower Amid Bearish Warning Signs
2021-05-05 01:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe
2021-05-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Nosedives as Dow Jones Holds Firm, is the Rotation Trade Back?
2021-05-04 20:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Rise Despite Muddled Yellen Remarks and Here is Why
2021-05-05 04:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2021-05-05 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Feast or Famine? Bulls Eye Resistance
2021-05-04 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (APR) due at 06:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-05
  • Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/05/Crude-Oil-Prices-Climb-on-Falling-Stockpiles-Easing-Lockdowns-in-the-US-and-Europe.html https://t.co/sO0dZ7KjFo
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/0uTGeo4pZP
  • (Sentiment Weekly) S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Rising Long Bets Hint Prices May Turn Lower #SP500 #DAX30 #FTSE100 #stocks https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/05/05/SP-500-DAX-30-FTSE-100-Outlook-Rising-Long-Bets-Hint-Prices-May-Turn-Lower-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/meiSFrhlU7
  • RBI's Das: Stand in battle readiness, will work in close coordination with Indian government, will continue to be proactive throughout year -BBG
  • Despite the connection made between the slip in risk trends this past session to a pick up in US inflation and rate forecasts; the $DXY Dollar, US 10-year yield and Fed Fund futures implied rate didn't break higher. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/05/Dollar-Holds-Resistance-Amid-Yellen-Inflation-Talk-Service-Sector-Data-Tries-Next.html https://t.co/1DgRlNI6EH
  • RBI to give INR500b liquidity to support lending to key sectors -BBG
  • RBI's Das: Dent to India aggregate demand may be moderate, consumption demand holding up. Disruption in manufacturing is minimum -BBG
  • RBI's Das: CPI inflation remains benign for major advanced economies, India supply condition underpinned by agriculture sector -BBG
  • RBI's Das: India needs swift-footed, wide ranging actions. Outlook highly uncertain, clouded with downside risks -BBG
S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Rising Long Bets Hint Prices May Turn Lower

S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Rising Long Bets Hint Prices May Turn Lower

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Global stock markets fell on Tuesday, retail traders were quick to act
  • Rising long bets in the S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 offer warning
  • Check out last week’s webinar recording to learn about retail positioning

Risk aversion struck financial markets over the past 24 hours, sending global stock markets lower. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined. Germany’s DAX 30 also weakened while the FTSE 100 dropped on the London Stock Exchange.

Retail traders were quick to act, taking up long positions in these markets, according to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). IGCS is typically a contrarian indicator. For more analysis on this tool, check out last week’s webinar recording where I discussed how you can use IGCS in a trading strategy.

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 38% of retail investors are net long the S&P 500. Upside exposure climbed by 8.81% and 16.63% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

Advertisement
S&amp;P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Rising Long Bets Hint Prices May Turn Lower

Technical Analysis

From a technical standpoint, the S&P 500 was already showing a sign of weakness in the form of negative RSI divergence. This highlighted that upside momentum was fading. Now, the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is in focus. A break under opens the door to facing rising support from March 2020.

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Rising Long Bets Hint Prices May Turn Lower

Chart Created in Trading View

DAX 30 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 53% of retail traders are net long the DAX 30. Upside bets have climbed by 63.74% and 64.45% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

S&amp;P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Rising Long Bets Hint Prices May Turn Lower

Technical Analysis

The DAX closed under the near-term 20-day SMA, exposing the 50-day line below it. This may have opened the door to extending April’s top. Having said that, rising support from November appears to be maintaining the medium-term upside focus. Closing under the 50-day SMA exposes this trendline.

DAX Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Rising Long Bets Hint Prices May Turn Lower

Chart Created in Trading View

FTSE 100 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 70% of retail traders are net long the FTSE 100. Upside exposure increased by 23.12% over a daily basis, falling by 3.71% over a weekly timeframe. Still, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

S&amp;P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Rising Long Bets Hint Prices May Turn Lower

Technical Analysis

The FTSE 100 is struggling to pierce through the critical 6964 – 7039 resistance zone. Still, the 20-day SMA is appearing to maintain the upside bias. A break under it would then expose the 50-day line. Similar to the DAX, rising support from November could still maintain the medium-term upside focus.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Rising Long Bets Hint Prices May Turn Lower

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from May 4th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum Sink Lower as Dogecoin Robs the Cryptocurrency Limelight
Bitcoin, Ethereum Sink Lower as Dogecoin Robs the Cryptocurrency Limelight
2021-05-05 02:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-03 20:30:00
US Dollar Analysis, Road Ahead Bumpy: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Analysis, Road Ahead Bumpy: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-04-30 03:00:00
Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum Analysis: BTC and LTC Attempting Recovery, ETH at Risk?
Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum Analysis: BTC and LTC Attempting Recovery, ETH at Risk?
2021-04-29 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Germany 30
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bearish