Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Support Bounce, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Tests Resistance

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Outlook - EUR/USD Mixed as German Ifo Misses Market Expectations
2021-04-26 08:32:00
European Morning Forecast: DAX 30 Rally in Question, EUR/USD Swinging Higher
2021-04-26 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
2021-04-26 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-25 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-26 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FAANG Results in Focus as Earning Season Peaks
2021-04-26 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Rebound as the USD Falls, Japan in State of Emergency Again
2021-04-26 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-25 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Positve Sentiment Pushing GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-26 11:00:00
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Above Longer-term Support
2021-04-24 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY May Rise at Trendline Support Following Bank of Japan Rate Decision
2021-04-25 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Support
2021-04-24 00:00:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.35% Gold: -0.06% Oil - US Crude: -1.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jjcrlbRFCk
  • Bitcoin starting on a pretty vigorous bounce overnight while Ethereum re-tests that confluent resistance ~2500 https://t.co/6LZXFtD5KX $BTCUSD $ETHUSD https://t.co/pgB5GNaGVY
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.40% France 40: 0.30% Wall Street: 0.22% US 500: 0.17% Germany 30: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yDLSrar8IT
  • The US Dollar hit its lowest point since early March this morning, with the $DXY dropping to the 90.70 level. The index slightly rebounded from this low and is now trading above the 90.90 level. $USD https://t.co/uYhDVwefJ3
  • #Bitcoin has quickly rebounded from the lows hit yesterday around the 48,000 level. The crypto is currently trading back above 53,000, up by around 10% for the day. $BTC https://t.co/Y6sy7btctW
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/gTeFNPDCHh
  • 🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders Ex Transp MoM (MAR) Actual: 1.6% Expected: 1.6% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • 🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders MoM (MAR) Actual: 0.5% Expected: 2.5% Previous: -0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.89%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 69.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/H9Hil99Rh4
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the weekly open! https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Support Bounce, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Tests Resistance

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Support Bounce, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Tests Resistance

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Bitcoin, Ethereum Talking Points:

  • Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have started to bounce, with the run in Ethereum appearing a bit more bullish as of now.
  • Bitcoin found support around the 50% marker of the recent major move.
  • Ethereum is re-testing a big area of resistance around the 2500 psychological level.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Crypto markets have started to bounce after a continued pullback through last week’s trade. In Bitcoin, prices set a fresh monthly low before buyers showed up last night. The turn took place just a bit above a 50% level from the Jan 22 – April 14 major move, plotted around $46,847. Also notice where the RSI indicator on the Daily chart nearly touched oversold territory before this bounce began, which would’ve been the first such instance in over a year.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin BTCUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

From the shorter-term chart below, we can see where this recent bounce has entailed a short-term higher-high with a breach above Fibonacci resistance at $51,106. This can open the door for bullish trend strategies, and that prior spot of resistance becomes an operable area to look for that next iteration of higher-low support.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Two Hour Price Chart

Bitcoin BTCUSD Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Re-Tests Big Resistance

I had looked into this last week as Ethereum was rushing up to fresh highs while testing a confluent spot of resistance on the chart. This resistance plotted around the 2500 level, and that psychological level was confluent with the 161.8% retracement of the February pull back in the cryptocurrency. And while this level didn’t immediately stop buyers in mid-April, as there was a temporary push above, that bullish test wasn’t for long as Ethereum aggressively pulled back, even testing below the 2k level before starting to recover.

Now with crypto markets showing a full head of steam on this weekly open, Ethereum has pushed right back to the confluent spot of resistance.

To learn more about psychological levels or Fibonacci projections, check out DailyFX Education

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Price Chart

Ethereum Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Ethereum on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

US Dollar Outlook Still Bearish: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-04-23 01:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Still Bearish: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-04-23 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-22 20:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-22 20:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Still Bearish: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-04-22 05:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Still Bearish: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-04-22 05:00:00
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD and GBP/JPY May Rise as Short Bets Increase
2021-04-21 05:00:00
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD and GBP/JPY May Rise as Short Bets Increase
2021-04-21 05:00:00
