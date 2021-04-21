News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
2021-04-20 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Turn Higher May be Stymied if US Yields Do Not - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-20 19:22:00
2021-04-20 19:22:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop as US Push Through With Anti-OPEC Bill
2021-04-20 16:20:00
2021-04-20 16:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Look to US Inventory Data for Diretion
2021-04-20 06:00:00
2021-04-20 06:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
2021-04-20 21:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Higher amid Viral Resurgence, Falling Yields
2021-04-21 04:00:00
2021-04-21 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Stalls at Trend Resistance
2021-04-20 15:30:00
2021-04-20 15:30:00
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD and GBP/JPY May Rise as Short Bets Increase
2021-04-21 05:00:00
2021-04-21 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Analysis, Will Momentum Continue? USD/CAD, GBP/CAD, CAD/JPY
2021-04-21 00:00:00
2021-04-21 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
2021-04-20 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Turn Higher May be Stymied if US Yields Do Not - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-20 19:22:00
2021-04-20 19:22:00
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD and GBP/JPY May Rise as Short Bets Increase

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

British Pound, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Retail trader bets hint GBP/USD and GBP/JPY may climb ahead
  • Broader technical view shows shift away from aggressive uptrend
  • Check out last week’s webinar recording to learn more about IGCS
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How is IG Client Sentiment a contrarian indicator?
Get My Guide

For most of April, retail investors have been unwinding short positioning in the British Pound, particularly against the US Dollar and Japanese Yen. This opened the door for Sterling to lose some ground. This can be demonstrated by taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), a gauge of retail trader positioning.

IGCS is usually a contrarian indicator, meaning if short exposure is decreasing in an asset, prices could fall (and vice versa). Now, it seems like GBP/USD and GBP/JPY may be preparing to push higher. For more analysis on IGCS, check out last week’s webinar recording where I discussed how you can use this in a trading strategy.

GBP/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 38% of retail traders are net long GBP/USD. Downside exposure has increased by 7.02% and 57.43% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide
Technical Analysis

GBP/USD bounced off the 100-day Simple Moving Average and extended gains. Prices are retesting rising support from March 2020 after a breakout lower in March. It could still hold here, sending the pair lower towards the 100-day SMA. Otherwise, pushing above the trendline exposes February highs.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

GBP/JPY Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 48% of retail investors are net long GBP/JPY. Downside exposure has gained by 2.51% and 0.27% over a daily and weekly period, respectively. From here, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

Technical Analysis

GBP/JPY recently bounced off a combination of rising support from February and the 50-day SMA. These may reinstate the dominant focus to the upside, with key resistance at 152.24 before exposing the April 2018 high at 153.85. In the event of a turn lower, keep a close eye on the 148.53 – 149.38 support zone.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from April 20th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

