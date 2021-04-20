Canadian Dollar Analysis, Will Momentum Continue? USD/CAD, GBP/CAD, CAD/JPY

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-19 19:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: New Zealand, Canada, & UK Inflation Rates; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions
2021-04-19 17:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Breakout Eyes Resistance- Bulls at Risk
2021-04-19 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat after Big Rally as Traders Await Fresh Catalysts
2021-04-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Aim Higher, Backed by Earnings and Robust Data
2021-04-18 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-17 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Breakout on Hold as Yields Rise, GLD ETF Clocks Outflows
2021-04-19 22:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Analysis, Will Momentum Continue? USD/CAD, GBP/CAD, CAD/JPY
2021-04-20 04:00:00
Dollar Breaks USDJPY and GBPUSD Technical Barriers, Earnings and Dogecoin on Deck
2021-04-20 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breaks USDJPY and GBPUSD Technical Barriers, Earnings and Dogecoin on Deck
2021-04-20 03:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/KRWQChtT4q
  • The Dollar took out the 50-day moving average to start the week and we are now slipping through the 100 DMA to start Tuesday trade. Watching $USDJPY, GBPUSD and earnings into Tuesday trade https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/04/20/Dollar-Breaks-USDJPY-and-GBPUSD-Technical-Barriers-Earnings-and-Dogecoin-on-Deck.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/w9Wc3qSMtN
  • Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CHF - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2021/04/20/Australian-Dollar-Price-Outlook-AUDUSD-AUDJPY-AUDNZD-AUDCHF.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $AUD $AUDNZD $AUDUSD $AUDJPY
  • $AUDUSD, Australian govt. bond yields rising after #RBA minutes They mentioned a 1st step to tapering 'is likely to occur end of June' when TFF is likely to end They also said they may consider extending it amid deterioration in financial system, but signs are currently missing https://t.co/ROgYfwKOub
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/oeIXNNpty3
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.71% Silver: 0.07% Gold: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fajhiQvAjU
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LvVkeZyHsI
  • China's Xi: Will continue to cut negative list for inbound FDI -BBG
  • China's Xi: China will promote new type of international relations, will do more to help developing nations defeat Covid-19 -BBG
  • China's President Xi Jinping: Must uphold multilateral trading system with #WTO at core, pandemic makes clear must reject Cold War zero sum thinking -BBG
Canadian Dollar Analysis, Will Momentum Continue? USD/CAD, GBP/CAD, CAD/JPY

Canadian Dollar Analysis, Will Momentum Continue? USD/CAD, GBP/CAD, CAD/JPY

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD, CAD/JPY – Technical Analysis

  • USD/CAD downtrend continuing at slow and steady pace
  • GBP/CAD ready for a next near-term move to the upside?
  • CAD/JPY eyeing a pivotal support zone after recent losses
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

USD/CAD continues to trade in a consolidative state, albeit with a slight downside bias. Falling resistance from November seems to be guiding the pair lower, with the 100-day Simple Moving Average sitting right above. The Canadian Dollar is mostly little changed from where it was in late February against the US Dollar. Now, USD/CAD is testing the key 1.2468 inflection point.

A break lower would expose the 1.2365 – 1.2401 support zone which could open the door to a turn higher back towards falling resistance. Keep a close eye on RSI as positive divergence is a sign of fading downside momentum. A meaningful break above the trendline and SMA could open the door to a broader reversal towards 1.2738. Otherwise, clearing lows from March would further expose the bottom from 2018 at 1.2250.

USD/CAD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 0% 0%
Weekly 6% -12% 0%
What does this mean for the USDCAD outlook?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD- Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Analysis, Will Momentum Continue? USD/CAD, GBP/CAD, CAD/JPY

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/CAD Technical Outlook

GBP/CAD could be readying to extend recent gains, but it will remain to be seen if this could translate into a meaningful turnaround of what has been sideways price action since June 2016. The British Pound just took out near-term falling resistance from February – red lines on the chart below. On top of that, the 1.7411 – 1.7458 resistance zone was also pierced through.

That has exposed a wide range of resistance between 1.7675 – 1.7798, which was established a little over a year ago. The pair was unable to breach this area when prices tested it in February, solidifying this important technical barrier. Beyond that is the 2020 peak, another wide zone between 1.7918 – 1.8053. On the other hand, a drop back under the former 1.7458 – 1.7411 resistance zone may open the door to facing March lows.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

GBP/CAD- Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Analysis, Will Momentum Continue? USD/CAD, GBP/CAD, CAD/JPY

Chart Created in TradingView

CAD/JPY Technical Outlook

CAD/JPY could be at a turning point after the Canadian Dollar weakened against the Japanese Yen following 2 weeks of price action. Preceding this turn lower was the presence of negative RSI divergence, warning that upside momentum was fading. The pair is now sitting at the 86.079 – 86.505 support zone, where a bounce could open the door to revisiting the 88.082 – 88.306 resistance zone.

Still, prices remain under the 20-day SMA, a near-term bearish signal. The 50-day SMA is slowly creeping higher and could come into play should prices extend recent losses. The former is helping to maintain the dominant uptrend in CAD/JPY. Falling under it exposes the 84.44 – 84.74 inflection zone. Rising above March peaks opens the door to testing the October 2018 high.

Advertisement

CAD/JPY- Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Analysis, Will Momentum Continue? USD/CAD, GBP/CAD, CAD/JPY

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Analysis, Looking Vulnerable: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Analysis, Looking Vulnerable: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-04-16 05:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Analysis: Is Momentum Fading?
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Analysis: Is Momentum Fading?
2021-04-15 04:00:00
Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Analysis: USD/JPY, USD/CHF May Fall as Long Bets Rise
Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Analysis: USD/JPY, USD/CHF May Fall as Long Bets Rise
2021-04-14 05:30:00
Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: AUD/CHF, NZD/CHF, EUR/CHF Chart Setups
Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: AUD/CHF, NZD/CHF, EUR/CHF Chart Setups
2021-04-13 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
CAD/JPY